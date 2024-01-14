American Football

BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 Betting Offer For Detroit Lions vs Los Angles Rams

Olly Taliku
Matthew Stafford 10
The BetUS NFL Wildcard Playoff free bet is one of the biggest on the market with a $2500 betting offer on the table, that you could use for the Lions vs Rams in Detroit on Sunday. Read on to see how you can claim this top offer today.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer: $2,500 Free Bets For Lions vs Rams

You can claim today’s BetUS NFL betting offer to use on the Wildcard weekend action between the Lions vs Rams – which is up to $2,500 in free bets.

How To Claim Your Free Bets For Lions vs Rams

  1. Join BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free bets for Lions vs Rams
Claim $2,500 BetUS Lions vs Rams Free Bet

BetUS NFL Wildcard Round Free Bet: $2500 Betting Offer For Lions vs Rams

If you are a NFL betting fan then having a BetUS sportsbook account is a must-have.

This leading online sportsbook have one of the best and BIGGEST opening welcome bonuses to claim – with their 100% deposit offer all the way up to $2500.

You can also use BetUS to place NFL bets throughout the playoffs from ANY US State, as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow the set state rule that ban gambling in some areas.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Here Are Some BetUS Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $2500 – Get $2500 free bet
  • Deposit $1000- Get $1000 free bet
  • Deposit $500- Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

How To Place A Bet On The Lions vs Rams With BetUS

Here’s how to place your first bet on the NFL playoffs at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL matches and markets and make a selection
  • Place your Wildcard playoff bets

Why Sign-up With BetUS For Lions vs Rams Betting

BetUS have been servicing the American NFL betting public for over 30 years, so they are a brand and sportsbook you can fully trust.

Armed with the best NFL odds and all the popular markets on each game, then finding your NFL playoff bets is easy.

In addition to the $2500 deposit bonus, there are many other big reasons to having a BetUS account. Firstly, you can use them to bet in ANY US State as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow the set regional gambling laws.

Next up, is they have a simple and quick joining process, with no KYC checks – so getting started has never been easier. Then add in some nice NFL existing customer offers to claim long after sign-up, then at BetUS they are dedicated to keeping their bettors happy.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Detroit Lions @ -165
  • Los Angeles Rams @ +140

Why Bet with BetUS for NFL Wildcard Playoff Round?

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Massive sign-up offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Arrow to top