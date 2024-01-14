American Football

BetOnline NFL Wildcard Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jared Goff Lions pic
Jared Goff Lions pic

The Wildcard round of the playoffs continues on Sunday evening with the Detroit Lions welcoming the Los Angeles Rams to Ford Field. Ahead of the auction, BetOnline are offering new customers up to $1,000 in free NFL bets.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Chargers wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline NFL Wild Card Free Bet

BetOnline Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Chargers Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline NFL betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on the upcoming Wild Card action.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 NFL free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For NFL Wild Card Betting?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of NFL markets so are a great choice to bet on Wild Card round from ANY state in the entire US.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the NFL.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but NFL fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the playoff action.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your NFL bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Tony Pollard pic
American Football

LATEST MyBookie NFL Wild Card Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 14 2024
Jared Goff Lions pic
American Football
BetOnline NFL Wildcard Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 14 2024

The Wildcard round of the playoffs continues on Sunday evening with the Detroit Lions welcoming the Los Angeles Rams to Ford Field. Ahead of the auction, BetOnline are offering new…

USATSI 22100276 168397130 lowres
American Football
Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 14 2024

This Bovada NFL betting offer will get new players up to $750 in free bets for the Lions vs Rams Wildcard Round Playoff match on Sunday. Here’s how to get…

Matthew Stafford 10
American Football
BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 Betting Offer For Detroit Lions vs Los Angles Rams
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 14 2024
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys pic
American Football
Everygame NFL Betting Offer: $500 Free Bets For Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 14 2024
rsz dak prescott 1
American Football
BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 Betting Offer For Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 14 2024
rsz houston texans v green bay packers
American Football
Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 14 2024
Arrow to top