Day two of the NFL playoffs kicks off on Sunday with the Cowboys facing off with the Packers in Dallas and ahead of the Wildcard round, BetOnline are offering new customers up to $1,000 in free NFL bets.

How To Bet On Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline NFL Wild Card Free Bet

BetOnline Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline NFL betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on the upcoming Wild Card action.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 NFL free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For NFL Wild Card Betting?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of NFL markets so are a great choice to bet on Wild Card round from ANY state in the entire US.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the NFL.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but NFL fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the playoff action.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your NFL bets this weekend.

Key Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
