BetNow NFL Free Bets: Claim $1000 Football Betting Offer For Week 5

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
As the NFL season heads into week 5 you can claim up to $1000 in free bets with the BetNow betting offer. Let’s show you how to get your hands on this ahead of the action, plus you can also use the BetNow site to wager in ANY US State.

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

How To Bet On NFL Week 5 With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetNow NFL Free Bet

BetNow NFL Betting Offer For Week 5: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetNow NFL offer and free bet bonus for the week 5 matches is one of the best on the market around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on the next round of games that get going on Thursday October 5 and run till Monday October 9.

You can also use the BetNow sportsbook in ANY US state – even if you live in a current banned betting area.

  • Deposit up to a max of $1000 to claim 100% deposit bonus
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000?

This is okay too – as BetNow will give you a 100% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $20 opening deposit will bag you a $20 NFL free bet for the week 5 games.

Why Join BetNow For NFL Betting On Week 5

BetNow are in your corner when it comes to your 2023 NFL betting on the week 5 action.

Bettors can place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

BetNow offer a top welcome bonus of 100% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $1000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the new NFL season.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s wide sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but NFL lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the upcoming Week 5 games that include the Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 10% weekly rebate
  • Vast NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

