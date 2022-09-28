Best Parlays Today For Week 5 College Football

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week five of college football gets underway Thursday night and bettors have some fantastic games to get their teeth stuck into. One of our favorite ways to boost returns today is to lump our picks together and create our best parlays for the weekend.

One of our favorite teams to pick on this season is North Carolina. They put up points for fun and still can’t stop a pig in an alley. The Tar Heels are giving up 44.7 points per game against FBS teams this year, ranked 125th in college football. Furthermore, they gave up 45 points to a Notre Dame team that would struggle to score in a brothel.

Virginia Tech doesn’t have Michael Vick at QB these days but they won’t need it Saturday. We could put our office stats nerd at quarterback in this one and he would put up 28. Shoutout to you, Rohan!

On offense, the Tar Heels are not exactly toothless either. They score quick and score often. Drake Maye has been on fire this year and nobody is stopping him in this one. Nothing better than an easy win to start the parlay.

Best Parlay Pick #2 – Kansas to beat Iowa State @ +130 with BetOnline

Our second leg are the mighty Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks were left out of the top 25 in the AP poll this weekend and they will not be happy.

They are 4-0 outright and against the spread, performing above all expectations this season. With Jalon Daniels at quarterback they have a legitimate chance to keep their roll going in this one. Rohan says Jalon is among the top-10 quarterbacks in college football and when he speaks we listen.

Kansas are able to score on anybody and the only time the Cyclones have played real opposition they gave up 31 points to Baylor. This bodes well for Jalon and his pals. We are backing Daniels and his Wildcats to put Iowa State away in this one.

This line has shifted significantly downward from its opener of 46 so we are slightly late to the party. But it is still moving down. The reason for this is Hurricane Ian is heading that way and should be around the stadium at kick-off time.

There should be enough rain around to put both teams off throwing the ball and we can probably expect a runfest. However, you cannot run on these teams. Clemson only gives up 2.3 yards per carry and NC State just 3.4.

This game projects to be very low scoring and we are happy to let them prove us wrong in horrible conditions.

If this parlay wins, you win $688 for every $100 you wager. For a $10 wager you win $68.80 and so forth. Good luck to us all.