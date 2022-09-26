Countries
Home News ncaa football ap poll top 25 week 5 college football rankings released

NCAA Football AP Poll Top 25 | Week 5 College Football Rankings Released

Updated

59 mins ago

on

stetson bennett

Another week of NCAA football is in the books and the pollsters are back ranking their top teams. This week’s AP poll top-25 has been released and there is a team many think should be included that miss out. Let’s take a look at the week five college football rankings.

Rank School Conference Points
1 Georgia (55) SEC 1565
2 Alabama (4) SEC 1487
3 Ohio State (4) Big Ten 1483
4 Michigan Big Ten 1354
5 Clemson ACC 1311
6 USC Pac-12 1236
7 Kentucky SEC 1127
8 Tennessee SEC 1119
9 Oklahoma State Big 12 1081
10 NC State ACC 920
11 Penn State Big Ten 876
12 Utah Pac-12 760
13 Oregon Pac-12 727
14 Ole Miss SEC 691
15 Washington Pac-12 657
16 Baylor Big 12 550
17 Texas A&M SEC 543
18 Oklahoma Big 12 529
19 BYU FBS Independents 482
20 Arkansas SEC 457
21 Minnesota Big Ten 288
22 Wake Forest ACC 265
23 Florida State ACC 244
24 Pittsburgh ACC 209
25 Kansas State Big 12 166

Bulldogs still bite

Georgia remain atop the AP poll top-25 for week five despite a somewhat unimpressive victory over Kent State. They are closely followed by the usual suspects from the first few weeks of the season – Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson.

After Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas State they slip down 12 places allowing other teams to creep up. USC move up a spot to sixth and Kentucky a spot to seventh. Tennessee leapfrogs Arkansas (lost to Texas A&M) and Oklahoma State (big win v some Arkansas Pine-Bluff) into eighth. The OK State Cowboys stay in ninth while North Carolina State rounds out our top ten.

No room for Kansas?

One of our gripes with this top-25 is that there is no room for Kansas, and we are not alone. There were a stream of tweets after the rankings were announced on Sunday asking why they were not included.

Danny Kanell questioned whether they would have been the top-15 if they were in the SEC.

Another CBS Sports writer, Shehan Jeyarajah said that it was not even close and that Kansas were wrongfully denied a place as a top 25 team this week.

Podcast host, Scott Chasen blames the university’s poor college football history as the reason for them being left out.

Whatever the reason, if Kansas keeps winning, they cannot keep being denied a spot as one of the official best 25 teams in the country. Kansas plays Iowa State next up and we are sure that they will finally crack the top-25 should they come away with a victory in that one.

