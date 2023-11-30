NFL

Bengals Tee Higgins Is Expecting To Play On MNF

Owen Jones
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is hoping to play on Monday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

 

Higgins has been out for a few weeks now due to a hamstring injury he suffered in early November. This has been a lost season for the former Clemson Tiger as he has been battling injuries for most of the season. Higgins has only appeared in 7 games this season. He has 27 receptions for 328 yards and only two touchdowns in his fourth season in the NFL.

There was specualtion that Higgins would just sit out the rest of the season due to the team seemingly out of the playoff race after they lost Joe Burrow for the season and him being an impending free agent. That is not the case, thankfully. This Bengals offense will need a guy like Higgins to complement Ja’Marr Chase.

The Cincinnati Bengals are +20000 to win the AFC North according to Ohio sportsbooks.

With Jake Browning now at the helm, adding another wide receiver like Higgins could make this offense somewhat better than it was last week in his first start. The Bengals do face a pass-funnel defense in the Jacksonville Jaguars, so Browning should have more success through the air.

It does remain to be seen if Higgins will play a full-time role. There have been instances in the past where Higgins is deemed active and only used as a decoy. Higgins is a impending free agent and should get a pretty penny from whatever team, so he may want to play it safe. The team may put him on a snap count at the very least beacuse these hamstring injuries can linger. These types of injuries also have high risk of re-injury.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are massive 9 point home favorites against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
