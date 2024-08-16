Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans has been ruled out for the season after picking up a concerning looking knee injury during joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Thursday afternoon.

Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Out For Season

Chris Evans picked up a concerning injury in practice this week as the 26-year-old suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee that has ruled him out indefinitely for the entire upcoming campaign.

Cincinnati were taking part in a joint practice alongside the Chicago Bears on Thursday when Evans suffered his injury, with their penultimate preseason fixture coming against Chicago this weekend.

The Bengals won’t be too concerned with the Evans injury though, with three running backs ahead of him in the depth chart. Zack Moss, Chase Brown and Trayveon Williams all come before Evans in the Bengals roster, with Moss and Brown expected to play the most drives this season.

🚨 BREAKING #Bengals RB Chris Evans suffered a torn patellar tendon during today’s practice, and he will miss the entire regular season. pic.twitter.com/vPaTkaeRd9 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 16, 2024

With Joe Mixon traded to the Texans in the offseason this year, Evans was expected to get more minutes behind Chase Brown and new Bengals acquisition from the Colts, Zack Moss.

Evans appeared in eight games for Cincinnati last year, but he only saw action in one of those games in what was a fairly limited season for the running back.

There are other, more pressing injury concerns for the Bengals though, as earlier this week it was reported that star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was day to day, after missing practice for the first time in preseason.

Chase is in the final year of his contract in Cincinnati and although there was concerns he may request a trade this summer, it seems likely that he will get a huge extension after 2024.

The Bengals’ NFL season begins in just over two weeks time, with the New England Patriots visiting Cincinnati on the 8th of September in week 1 action.