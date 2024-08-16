NFL

Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Suffers Knee Injury In Practice, Set To Miss Season

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chris Evans
Chris Evans

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans has been ruled out for the season after picking up a concerning looking knee injury during joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Thursday afternoon.

Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Out For Season

Chris Evans picked up a concerning injury in practice this week as the 26-year-old suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee that has ruled him out indefinitely for the entire upcoming campaign.

Cincinnati were taking part in a joint practice alongside the Chicago Bears on Thursday when Evans suffered his injury, with their penultimate preseason fixture coming against Chicago this weekend.

The Bengals won’t be too concerned with the Evans injury though, with three running backs ahead of him in the depth chart. Zack Moss, Chase Brown and Trayveon Williams all come before Evans in the Bengals roster, with Moss and Brown expected to play the most drives this season.

With Joe Mixon traded to the Texans in the offseason this year, Evans was expected to get more minutes behind Chase Brown and new Bengals acquisition from the Colts, Zack Moss.

Evans appeared in eight games for Cincinnati last year, but he only saw action in one of those games in what was a fairly limited season for the running back.

There are other, more pressing injury concerns for the Bengals though, as earlier this week it was reported that star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was day to day, after missing practice for the first time in preseason.

Chase is in the final year of his contract in Cincinnati and although there was concerns he may request a trade this summer, it seems likely that he will get a huge extension after 2024.

The Bengals’ NFL season begins in just over two weeks time, with the New England Patriots visiting Cincinnati on the 8th of September in week 1 action.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST Cowboys’ Dak Prescott feels negotiations for a contract extension are headed in the right direction

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 16 2024
Chris Evans
NFL
Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Suffers Knee Injury In Practice, Set To Miss Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 16 2024

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans has been ruled out for the season after picking up a concerning looking knee injury during joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Thursday…

Matt Milano Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Matt Milano suffered a torn bicep at practice and is out indefinitely
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2024

After an 11-6 season in 2023, the Buffalo Bills have significantly changed their roster in 2024. While there are new faces on the team, there are still some veterans around….

Louis Rees-Zammit
NFL
Kansas City’s New Welsh Star Louis Rees-Zammit Misses Chiefs Practice With Back Injury
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 15 2024
Christian Kirk Jags pic
NFL
Jaguars’ Christian Kirk is dealing with a ‘minor’ calf injury according to head coach Doug Pederson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2024
Matthew Judon Patriots pic 1
NFL
The Patriots have traded Matthew Judon to the Falcons for a 2025 third-round pick
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2024
Matthew Stafford Rams
NFL
Matthew Stafford Leaves Practice Early With Concerning Hamstring Injury Just Weeks Before The Season Begins
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 15 2024
Arrow to top