Ja’Marr Chase was not at the Bengals’ practice on Tuesday according to head coach Zac Taylor

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
With the 5th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected WR Ja’Marr Chase out of LSU. It was the perfect pick for the Bengals who already have Chase’s collegiate teammate, Joe Burrow. Chase shined as a rookie with Cincinnati with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. 

The 24-year-old has been a consistent WR for the Bengals in his three seasons. Several teams around the league are dealing with contract disputes and the Bengals are one of them. Ja’Marr Chase has been participating this offseason on a limited level due to his desire for a contract extension. It’s a unique situation for the Bengals with Chase showing up to the facility but not practicing fully. For the first time this offseason on Tuesday, Chase did not report to practice. Will the team give their talented WR an extension before the 2024 season begins?

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase did not report to practice on Tuesday for the first time this offseason


This offseason, Ja’Marr Chase has seen how NFL reivers have been paid and he wants the same. However, the 24-year-old might be a year too early. Chase still has one full season left on his four-year rookie deal. Additionally, the team has a $21.8 million fifth-year option in 2025. He could easily still play the entire 2024 season and get a contract from the Bengals once the season is over. We’re seeing the Dallas Cowboys deal with a similar situation this offseason with WR CeeDee Lamb wanting a contract extension. Lamb has not shown up to Dallas’ training camp but Ja’Marr Chase is not taking as drastic of measures.

That’s at least what Bengals fans thought until they heard Chase did not report to practice on Tuesday. This was first reported by head coach Zac Taylor. He told the media that Chase is day-to-day. For all of the offseason until Tuesday, Chase had been present for the Bengals. He was participating on a limited basis but he was still at the facility. Chase was absent from Tuesday’s training camp practice. The first one he’s missed all summer. What if Chase doesn’t get his contract extension before the start of the 2024 season? Will he leave that affect his play on the field or possibly even a potential holdout? We’ll have to wait and see how the Bengals handle this contract dispute with their WR1.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

