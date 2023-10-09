NBA

NBA News: “I’m So Glad Portland Didn’t Want Me” – Tyler Herro

Anthony R. Cardenas
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat was the subject of some serious NBA trade rumors over the summer. In the franchise’s never-ending quest to acquire the next big superstar, they were again one of the most talked-about teams in the offseason for their pursuit of Damian Lillard. Things fell through when Lillard was traded to Milwaukee, but it didn’t change the fact that Herro was the main piece that was mentioned when talking about an outgoing package that the Heat could put together.

NBA: Tyler Herro Wants To Be Untradable

Training camp is here, and Herro is still a member of the Miami Heat, and is apparently happy to be one. He has been outspoken during the first few days of practice, giving us more than a hint about how big of a chip on his shoulder he’ll be playing with this season. In a recent media session, he said that his goal is to play well enough to make his name untouchable in trade talks when the Heat inevitably start their NBA star search next off-season.

Honestly, my goal this year is to get my name untouchable. That’s my goal. At the end of this season, they won’t want to trade me. That’s my goal.

The apparent reason for the Lillard trade falling through was the Portland Trail Blazers and their reluctance to accept Tyler Herro as the key piece in a return trade package. Portland was looking for a front court player to go along with their young and talented guards, and adding Herro would have created a log jam.

Herro Glad He’s Not In Portland

Herro shared some thoughts about that particular situation when speaking to the Miami Sun Sentenial:

“I didn’t want to go to Portland, so I’m glad Portland didn’t want me. I just don’t want to be in Portland. So it’s not personal with Portland, at all.”

Herro was absent for the incredible and unlikely playoff run that the Heat had last season. He broke his hand in Game 1 of the opening series against the Bucks, and it was argued that the team performed better because he was off of the court. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 67 games played last season.

Anthony R. Cardenas

