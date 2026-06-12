Belgium and Egypt meet at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 15, 2026, in Group G of the 2026 World Cup, with both sides targeting a strong opening statement in what could prove a pivotal fixture for knockout qualification. Belgium enter as clear favorites at -150, while Egypt arrive unbeaten through CAF qualifying and backed by one of the tournament’s most dangerous attackers in Mohamed Salah. The central betting question is whether Belgium’s superior European pedigree and attacking firepower can overcome an Egypt side built on defensive discipline and counter-attacking threat.

Belgium’s qualifying record of 29 goals scored and only 7 conceded across eight UEFA matches points to an attack in strong rhythm heading into the tournament. Rudi Garcia’s side scored five against the United States and seven past Liechtenstein in recent outings, suggesting a front line capable of punishing any defensive errors. Egypt, meanwhile, kept a clean sheet through six CAF qualifying matches, conceding zero goals across their entire qualifying campaign, which underlines the defensive challenge Belgium will face.

Why This Game Matters

Group G contains Belgium, Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand, and the opening matchday sets the tone for who controls their own qualification destiny. A Belgium win places them in a commanding position to advance from a group they are expected to top, while an Egypt victory or draw would represent a significant statement of intent from a side targeting a first-ever World Cup knockout round finish. Both teams understand that dropping points here to the other’s direct rival complicates the path to the round of 16 considerably.

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Our Pick

Belgium to win is the headline selection at -150 with BetOnline, supported by their 29-goal qualifying tally and Egypt’s historical inability to advance past the group stage in their previous World Cup appearances. At -150, Belgium’s price reflects a team with significant quality advantages and home-continent familiarity, making the win the most defensible single-outcome pick in this fixture.

Belgium vs Egypt: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Belgium arrive at the 2026 World Cup carrying the weight of a group-stage exit at Qatar 2022 and a disappointing Nations League campaign that exposed inconsistencies against stronger European opposition. Manager Rudi Garcia, appointed in January 2025, has reorganized the squad around a 4-2-3-1 framework that places Kevin De Bruyne at the center of all attacking play, flanked by Jeremy Doku’s directness on the wing and Romelu Lukaku as the focal point up front. The core question is whether this experienced but aging group can find the consistency that eluded them four years ago.

Egypt present a well-structured defensive challenge under Hossam Hassan, operating from a compact mid-block that has proven effective against African opposition throughout qualifying. Mohamed Salah remains the fulcrum of everything Egypt do going forward, and his ability to create from wide areas gives them a genuine counter-attacking threat against any team. Omar Marmoush’s development as a complementary forward option at Manchester City adds a second dimension that makes Egypt harder to plan for than in previous tournaments.

The tactical contest is likely to see Belgium dominate possession while Egypt look to absorb pressure and spring transitions through Salah and Marmoush. Belgium’s vulnerability in open transitions, evidenced by conceding twice to the United States in a March 2026 friendly, gives Egypt a credible route to threatening the scoreline if they can stay organized through the first half hour.

Recent Form & Trends

Belgium’s last five matches heading into the tournament:

Mexico (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

United States (A): Won 5-2 (Friendly)

Liechtenstein (H): Won 7-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Kazakhstan (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Wales (A): Won 4-2 (World Cup Qualifying)

Belgium’s form shows a side that scores freely against moderate opposition but has dropped points against Kazakhstan and drawn with Mexico, suggesting results tighten when opponents sit deep or press with purpose. The 5-2 win over the United States is encouraging for attacking output, though the two goals conceded hint at defensive exposure on the counter.

Spain (A): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Saudi Arabia (A): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Nigeria (N): Drew 0-0 (AFCON)

Senegal (N): Lost 0-1 (AFCON)

Ivory Coast (N): Won 3-2 (AFCON)

Egypt’s recent form reflects a side defined by defensive solidity and periodic attacking bursts. The 0-0 draw with Spain is the most telling result, demonstrating an ability to absorb elite pressure and stay organized for 90 minutes. The 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia shows their attacking quality when space is available, though goals generally come in low quantities against organized defenses.

Belgium vs Egypt History & H2H Trends

Belgium and Egypt have met four times in total, all in friendly internationals, producing a split record that offers no dominant head-to-head pattern for either side. Egypt won the most recent meeting 2-1 in November 2022, and also won 4-0 in 2005 and 1-0 in 1999. Belgium’s only win in the series came in June 2018, a 3-0 result weeks before the World Cup in Russia. That single competitive-era Belgium win aside, Egypt have performed well in this specific matchup, which is worth noting when assessing the +480 price on an Egypt victory with BetNow.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Belgium’s squad is confirmed for the 2026 World Cup with no publicly known suspensions entering the tournament. Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid is included in the goalkeeping group and, if fit and starting, provides a significant upgrade in shot-stopping quality that has been questioned in his absence at previous tournaments. Kevin De Bruyne at 34 and Romelu Lukaku at 33 are both present, though Garcia will need to manage their minutes carefully across a potentially demanding group stage and knockout run.

Amadou Onana of Aston Villa and Youri Tielemans provide the midfield engine behind De Bruyne, with Nicolas Raskin of Rangers adding depth. Jérémy Doku at 24 is the youngest key attacker in the squad and brings the direct pace that Belgium’s transition game relies on. Axel Witsel at 37 is included as a squad option and brings experience, though his role is likely limited to rotation or emergency cover.

Egypt’s squad is similarly confirmed with no known suspensions. Mohamed Salah heads the forward group at 33, and his fitness and form heading into the tournament is central to Egypt’s chances of advancement. Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly is the experienced goalkeeping option, while Mohamed Abdelmonem of Nice anchors a defensive unit that kept a clean sheet across all six CAF qualifying matches. Squad depth behind the main starters is a recognized concern, particularly at center-forward and in the creative midfield positions.

Expected Lineups

Belgium (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Debast, De Winter, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Doku, De Bruyne (c), Trossard; Lukaku.

Egypt (4-3-3): El Shenawy; Ramy Rabia, Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Fatouh; Hamdy Fathy, Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia; Zizo, Salah (c), Marmoush.

Predicted lineups – squads to be confirmed prior to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Kevin De Bruyne and Egypt’s midfield defensive block will shape the game’s outcome. De Bruyne, operating as Belgium’s advanced central creator, finished qualifying as the side’s most influential attacking player with 9 goals and 3 penalties in the recent scoring period. Egypt’s midfield trio of Hamdy Fathy, Emam Ashour, and Marwan Attia are built around positional discipline and pressing triggers rather than individual ball-winning, which means De Bruyne will find pockets of space if he can move quickly through the lines. How effectively Egypt’s midfield tracks De Bruyne’s movement in the half-spaces will determine whether Belgium can unlock the defensive structure or are forced into wide overloads.

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Main Pick: Belgium to Win @ -150 (BetOnline)

Belgium’s superior squad depth, 29-goal qualifying tally, and tournament experience make them the clear pick in this fixture. Egypt have never progressed past the group stage in any of their three previous World Cup appearances, and the step up in quality from CAF qualifying opposition to a Belgium side containing De Bruyne, Lukaku, and Doku is significant. At -150, the price is fair rather than generous, but the underlying case for a Belgium win is strong.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ -117 (BetOnline)

Egypt’s qualifying campaign produced zero goals conceded across six CAF matches, and their defensive setup under Hossam Hassan is built to limit space and frustrate higher-ranked opponents. The 0-0 draw with Spain in March 2026 is the most recent evidence of their ability to keep clean sheets against elite pressure. Belgium score freely but have drawn two of their last five matches with a single goal apiece, suggesting not every game opens up. Under 2.5 goals at -117 reflects these defensive tendencies from both sides.

Anytime Scorer: Mohamed Salah

Salah recorded 8 goals in Egypt’s recent competitive and qualifying period and remains the primary threat whenever Egypt have the ball in advanced areas. His movement off the shoulder of defenders and set-piece involvement make him a consistent goal threat regardless of whether Egypt are dominant or defending deep and countering. Any price available on Salah to score anytime carries strong structural support given his output and central role in Egypt’s attacking system.

Correct Score Consideration: Belgium 2-0 Egypt

Belgium’s quality advantage is most likely to manifest in a controlled, composed performance rather than a high-scoring affair given Egypt’s defensive strength. A 2-0 scoreline reflects Belgium’s attacking capability while accounting for the probability that Egypt contain the game to a reasonable degree for long periods. Belgium’s clean sheet potential is supported by Egypt’s reluctance to commit numbers forward against stronger opponents.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current match odds across the three approved operators for Belgium vs Egypt, with prices accurate as of the most recent market snapshot.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Belgium Win -150 -153 -155 Draw +275 +280 +304 Egypt Win +400 +420 +460

Totals (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 +101 +101 +100 Under 2.5 -117 -117 -118

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Belgium vs Egypt kicks off at 12:00 PT (3:00 PM ET) on June 15, 2026, at Lumen Field in Seattle. US viewers can watch live on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can access the match via CTV, TSN, and RDS. UK coverage is available on ITV and BBC, while Australian viewers can tune in on SBS or Optus Sport.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Belgium vs Egypt at the 2026 World Cup, follow these steps:

Choose one of the approved operators: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s official website or mobile app. Create an account or log in if you are an existing customer. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section. Locate the Belgium vs Egypt match scheduled for June 15, 2026. Select your market, enter your stake, and confirm your bet slip before submission.

Responsible Gambling

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