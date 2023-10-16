NFL

Bears Injury Report: Justin Fields could miss time for Chicago after suffering a dislocated thumb in his throwing hand

Zach Wolpin
In Week 6, the Bears were at home hosting the Vikings. Both teams were 1-4 heading into that contest and were desperate for a win. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings were not as explosive on offense with All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson out. For Chicago, they had to deal with their own injuries as well. 

On the first play of the third quarter, Bears’ QB Justin Fields was sacked and suffered a dislocated thumb. Reports say that he popped it back into place but could not get a solid grip on the football. This left the 24-year-old out for the rest of the game. Rookie QB Tyson Bagent had to finish the game for the Bears. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that Fields could potentially miss time for Chicago. We’ll know more once he gets more tests done.

The Bears could be in rough shape if Justin Fields misses an extended amount of time

At the start of the third quarter, Justin Fields suffered a dislocated thumb injury. While that doesn’t sound like a major injury, it happened to the QB on his throwing hand. Arguably the worst person it could have happened to on offense. Rumors swirling around the league say that Fields could miss some serious time and potentially even go in the IR.

Sources say it was likely a “Metacarpophalangeal Joint” injury for Fields. Dr. Jesse Morse also noted that at least one tear of a ligament in Fields’ thumb would have happened. This is all speculation of what he’s seen, but Morse has a solid track record of diagnosing injuries through videos.


Additionally, Dr. Jesse Morse thinks Justin Fields might realistically need in-season surgery to repair his thumb. If that happens, Chicago’s QB1 will go on the IR and miss anywhere from 4-6 weeks. Even when he returns, there’s no saying how well he will play. Fields is dealing with a trick thumb injury. He needs to be able to grip the ball to throw and that is going to be a challenge if he has to have thumb surgery.

This is not what the Bears needed this season and having the worst record in the NFL in 2022. Chicago is now 1-5 and could turn to rookie QB Tyson Bagent if Fields misses time. Backup QB Nathan Peterman was inactive in Week 6 vs. the Vikings. The Bears will be at home in Week 7 to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
