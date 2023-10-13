NFL

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Chicago Bears can turn their season around for the better against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Bears vs Vikings Picks 

  • Chicago Bears money line (+135)
  • Justin Fields over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+205)
Bears vs Vikings Pick 1: Chicago Bears money line (+135 with BetOnline)

This Sunday, the Chicago Bears will attempt to complete a feat they haven’t managed since late 2021 – to win consecutive games in the NFL regular season.

The team might have turned a corner and they looked fantastic last week on Thursday Night Football, making the correct adjustments to suit Justin Fields at quarterback who had another impressive outing.

The Vikings have been one of the league’s most disappointing sides so far this season and with the absence of Justin Jefferson to injury, the Bears money line is our play for this one.

RELATED: NFL Week 6 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Bears vs Vikings Pick 2: Justin Fields over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+205 with BetOnline)

Believe it or not, Justin Fields – who has been touted as one of the league’s worst passing quarterbacks – ranks joint-third for the most passing touchdowns this season with 11 in total.

In each of his last two outings, the former first round pick has tallied four passing touchdowns for eight in total and responded in elite fashion to those who suggested his job was at risk.

Fields belongs in the league, he’s got more than enough talent to have a successful NFL career and is undoubtedly one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the game.

Bears vs Vikings Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Chicago Bears: +135 | Minnesota Vikings: -155
  • Point Spread: Bears (+3.0) -110 | Vikings (-3.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.0 –110 | Under 44.0 -110

Arrow to top