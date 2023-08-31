Soccer

Barcelona Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur Remain Interested In Ansu Fati Amid Brighton Emergence

Sushan Chakraborty
Barcelona Forward Ansu Fati
Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have not left the pursuit of Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati, Sky Sports has claimed.

Brighton & Hove Albion Leading The Race For Barcelona’s Ansu Fati

Fati’s future has been in the air over the summer, with multiple clubs linked with a loan move. At one point, Tottenham Hotspur were credited with an interest in the Spaniard, and the deal seemed destined to conclude. Over the last 24 hours, however, there has been a new development, with transfer experts, such as Fabrizio Romano, reporting on Brighton & Hove Albion’s interest in the forward.

He initially wrote on X:

Ansu Fati has accepted Brighton as destination — De Zerbi (Brighton coach), key factor.

Shortly, he returned with an update, saying that all parties had come to an agreement and the player would travel to London to finalize his loan transfer to Brighton. Through a couple more tweets, Romano reported that the medical had been booked for Thursday (August 31) and the player would return to Camp Nou after serving one season in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur not out of the race yet

Sky Sports has corroborated Romano’s claims, saying Fati is indeed going to London. However, the outlet believes that he will only be continuing talks with Brighton, not signing a new contract. Furthermore, Sky Sports believes that Spurs are also conversing with Fati and are nowhere close to surrendering.

Sky Sports presenter Tom White has claimed:

Ansu Fati is expected to travel to the UK today to continue talks over a potential move to Brighton. The club emerged as a new destination for the Barcelona forward last night. 

Tottenham have also been in talks to sign him and they do remain interested.

The Lilywhites have been on the market for a forward since selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier this season. They have been heavily linked with Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson as well, but Fati could be considered an upgrade.

The 20-year-old La Masia graduate has been with the senior team since September 2020 and has thus far featured in 112 games across competitions, scoring 29 times and providing 10 assists. His contract with the Blaugrana runs until June 2027.

