Barcelona has reportedly decided to sign former Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to fill in for recently injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Despite hanging up his gloves earlier this summer, the 34-year-old is reportedly excited to play for the La Liga leaders.

Barcelona Turns to Wojciech Szczesny for Experience

Hansi Flick’s side found itself in a tough spot after Ter Stegen suffered a “complete rupture” of the patellar tendon in his right knee during the La Liga clash against Villarreal on Matchday 6. The Germany international is unlikely to play again this season.

With Ter Stegen gone, Barca is only left with Inaki Pena in goal, which the board does not like. So, the Catalans hit the market in search of replacements and finally landed on Szczesny. The former Poland international not only has a ton of experience but he would also be able to join for free, as he retired from the sport during the summer transfer window (August 2024).

As far as registration is concerned, Barca would have no issues adding him to their payroll. Since Ter Stegen is unlikely to play for the club this season, Barcelona can use up to 80% of the German’s salary bandwidth to register Szczesny.

Szczesny is also prepared to come out of retirement for the Catalonian outfit. He was already excited by the prospect of representing a club of Barca’s stature and Robert Lewandowski has only fueled his desire by giving the team a glowing review.

Wojciech Szczesny’s Contract Details Revealed

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona has tabled a one-year deal for Szczesny, offering to pay him €3 million ($3.35 million) for his services. Szczesny’s camp is believed to be content with the wages on offer and is prepared to accept the deal.

However, there is still one obstacle that Szczesny and Barcelona must overcome to seal the deal. The goalkeeper must negotiate with Juventus to return to professional soccer, as he had one year left on his contract when he announced his retirement. If he returns to action, he will have to return the €2 million ($2.23 million) fee he received from Juventus as part of the severance package.