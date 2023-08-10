Soccer

Barcelona Transfer News: PSG Offered Spanish Pair To Barca To Lower Ousmane Dembele Fee

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly offered Barcelona the opportunity to sign Spanish pair Fabian Ruiz and Juan Bernat as part of the Ousmane Dembele deal.

In a recent interview, Barcelona’s sporting director Mateu Alemany confirmed that Dembele would join PSG imminently, with the paperwork currently being finalized. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Ousmane Dembélé is on his way to Paris. The deal is done, we just have to sign all documents.”

The Italian journalist further claimed that the official announcement would arrive by the end of the week.

PSG wanted to lower Barcelona’s asking price for Ousmane Dembele

While the transfer fee has not been officially revealed, it is believed that PSG would be able to sign the French forward for around $55 million, courtesy of a private clause in Dembele’s contract. Initially, it was believed that Dembele had a $55 million release clause in his Barcelona contract, which PSG failed to trigger in time. As a result, the transfer clause was bumped up to around $110 million.

According to Spanish journalist Albert Fernandez, Les Parisiens were not prepared to splurge as much on the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and tried to lower Barca’s asking price by including two players in the deal. As per the report, central midfielder Ruiz and left-back Bernat were offered to the Blaugrana earlier this summer. Barcelona were not interested in either, as the Spaniards were not the type of players they were looking for.

Barca already know what they want to do with Dembele fee

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Dembele is set to undergo his PSG medical on Thursday (August 10). Once that is out of the way, he will be presented as the Parisians’ latest recruit and the Catalans will have the money to fulfill some key objectives.

It has been reported that Barca’s first order of business following Dembele’s sale would be to register their new signings. After that is done, they will reportedly try to sign a new right-back.

Manchester City outcast Joao Cancelo has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou this summer. It will be interesting to see if Xavi’s side make an official offer after Dembele’s deal goes through this week.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
