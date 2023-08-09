Barcelona have reportedly activated an economic lever that would see them earn a whopping €180 million ($197.76 million) in exchange for a 49% equity in Barça Studios. The transaction has already been approved by La Liga.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, the Blaugrana have agreed to sell a 49% stake in Barça Studios to Mexican private equity fund manager Mountain Nazca. The investment fund is set to put €180 million ($197.76 million) into the club in exchange for the minority stake, out of which €30 million ($32.96 million) will arrive this summer itself.

La Liga have approved Barcelona's latest economic lever of €180m. — @gerardromero pic.twitter.com/HZ1kjfeRAU — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 8, 2023

Barcelona re-sell Barça Studios minority stake

The Blaugrana sold a 49% minority stake in Barça Studios last summer itself, but the move did not pan out as expected. They split the minority stake into two parts and sold one half (24.5%) to Orpheus Media and the other (24.5%) to Socios.com. In exchange, each company agreed to pay €100 million ($109.86 million) to the Blaugrana.

The companies paid an upfront fee of €10 million each to the club, agreeing to pay the rest in installments over three years. However, both companies failed to pay the €30 million installment in time this year, pressing Barcelona to look for alternatives.

Barcelona were sweating over player registrations

After Orpheus Media and Socios.com failed to keep their end of the bargain, Barcelona came close to selling a 16% minority stake to a German investor. However, the deal also stalled last week, leading to anxiety.

Fortunately for the Spanish champions, Mountain Nazca has come to their rescue, agreeing to buy the same 49% minority stake that the club had sold to Orpheus Media and Socios.com last summer.

Orpheus Media and Socios.com will have to give up their positions to allow the Mexican investment fund manager to complete the operation. Once the sale goes through, the Catalans should receive the first installment of $32.96 million from Nazca.

Between the payment from Nazca and funds received from selling Ousmane Dembele (PSG) and Franck Kessie (Al-Ahli), Barca should have no problem registering the players they have signed.

They could also look to bring some fresh faces before the transfer window closes. Over the last few weeks, reports have linked Neymar, Gabri Veiga, and Bernardo Silva with a link to the Catalonian capital. It will be interesting to see if Xavi and Co. try for any of them before the end of the month.