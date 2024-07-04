Barcelona Extend Partnership With Controversial Online Casino 1XBET

Barcelona, one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world, have extended their collaboration with online casino 1XBET. As per the new contract, 1XBET will continue to serve as Blaugrana’s Global Partner and Official Betting Partner until June 30, 2029.

1XBET Is A Company Shrouded In Controversy

1XBET is one of the most controversial names in the online betting landscape. As per Inside World Football, the Investigative Committee of Russia has placed all three of the company’s owners on its international wanted list. The Cyprus-based company is also on Russia’s payment processor and Federal Tax Service’s blacklist, meaning users are prohibited to gamble through 1XBET in the country.

In 2019, The Sunday Times shed light on 1XBET’s alarming practices, disclosing its involvement in promoting a “PornHub casino”, accusing the company of betting on children’s sports, and advertising on prohibited websites.

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur had brought 1XBET on as a partner in August 2023 but terminated the deal in under a month after facing backlash.

Barcelona Overlook Controversies To Extend Lucrative Deal With 1XBET

Despite 1XBET’s alleged offenses being public knowledge, Barcelona have extended their partnership with the firm, reportedly for a mouth-watering fee. Although the exact figure has yet to come to light, it is believed the deal would help Barca significantly with their ongoing financial turmoil.

Announcing the deal, the vice-president of the Barcelona Marketing Area, Juli Guiu, said:

“The renewal of the agreement with 1XBET is the consolidation of a long-term collaboration that will help us to reassert our commercial strategy in the global sphere. Our aim is to continue working together as we have until now, in liaison with a benchmark brand in the online technology and gambling market.”

1XBET’s spokesperson Alex Sommers echoed the excitement, saying:

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with one of the world’s most famous sports brands.

“In business, as in sports, it is important to be in a team with a reliable partner and work hard to achieve results. The extension of the agreement with FC Barcelona confirms that we are on the right track.”

As part of the deal, 1XBET will get to sport its logo on Barca’s various digital assets. The company will also get access to the entire Barca roster, including Barça Legends, to produce promotional content.