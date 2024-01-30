NFL

Atlanta reportedly did not want to hire Bill Belichick as front office members feared they would be fired

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, there were several head coaching vacancies around the NFL. All but two of them have been filled so far. Only the Commanders and Seahawks are still searching. One team that reportedly interviewed 14 candidates was the Atlanta Falcons. In their hiring process, the Falcons interviewed former Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick. 

The New England Patriots and himself decided to mutually part ways this offseason after 24 seasons. Belichick was considered a top candidate for Atlanta’s next head coach. He was one of a few candidates who had a second-round interview. However, the Falcons went with former Rams DC Raheem Morris as their new head coach. Belichick reportedly did not get the job because front office members feared they might lose their jobs.

It seems highly likely that Bill Belichick will not be a head coach in 2024


When Raheem Morris was hired by Atlanta, it was shocking to hear they did not go with Bill Belichick. It seemed like the perfect fit for him, but the Falcons felt otherwise. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated had the inside scoop on why the 71-year-old was not hired by Atlanta this offseason. He reported that members of the Falcons’ front office feared they would be fired if Belichick became the head coach. On top of that, the Falcons were not sure how long Belichick would want to remain a coach.

They’re not looking for someone to fill the role for a couple of years. Atlanta is looking for their next head coach who is going to be with the team for a long time. That’s a big reason why they went with Raheem Morris and not Bill Belichick. It all makes sense why Belichick was not hired by the Falcons. While he’s arguably the greatest head coach in league history, he may not have a gig next season. Potentially his first season not coaching in the NFL since 1985.


Who knows what Bill Belichick will do in 2024 if he doesn’t have a head coaching job in the NFL? He could take the year off and wait for an opportunity again in the next head coaching cycle. There have also been rumors about Belichick being hired by FOX Sports to reunite him with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. However, Belichick doesn’t seem like the type of person who wants to be in a broadcasting role. Only time will tell what happens to Belichick before the 2024 season starts and what his future holds.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
