Atlanta Braves Collin McHugh Headed To Injured List

Owen Jones
Mchugh
On April 6th, 2023, the Atlanta Braves announced that relief pitcher Collin McHugh had been placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury.

 

The exact nature and severity of the injury have been disclosed as shoulder inflammation. In a corresponding move, the team recalled left-hander Jared Schuster for Triple-A Gwinnett.

McHugh signed a two-year deal with the Braves which has a club option in 2024 in the 2021 offseason. he spent the previous two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays after opting out of the shortened 2020 season. He was expected to be a key piece of the Braves’ bullpen this season. McHugh has provided depth and experience to a group that already features several talented arms.

The 35-year-old right-hander has a career record of 67-46 with a 3.68 ERA in 308 games over 10 seasons in the MLB with the New York Mets, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, and Rays. He has appeared in three games for the Braves this season, resulting in a 2.45 ERA.

The loss of McHugh is a significant blow to the Braves, however. They are looking to repeat as National League East champions and make another deep postseason run. They will now have to rely on other pitchers in their bullpen to step up and fill the void left by McHugh’s absence.

The Braves are +700 to win the World Series according to Georgia sportsbooks.

The team has not yet announced a timetable for McHugh’s return, but it’s likely that he will be out for a few weeks, however. In the meantime, the Braves will have to adjust their pitching plans and hope that their other relievers can step up and fill the void left by McHugh’s absence.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Arrow to top