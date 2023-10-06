Soccer

Arsenal Vs. Manchester City: Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
English giants Arsenal and Manchester City will meet in the most anticipated clash of English Premier League Matchday 8. Read on to get all the key information about the upcoming showdown.

Arsenal Vs. Manchester City: Date, Time, Venue

Arsenal will welcome Manchester City to the iconic Emirates Stadium for their Premier League meeting on Sunday afternoon (October 8). The game will kick off at 4:30 PM local time (BST) and 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).

Arsenal Vs. Manchester City: Where To Watch In US

Fans in the United States can watch the mouth-watering clash between Manchester City and Arsenal live on Peacock TV and SiriusXM FC. One can also catch the match online via Peacock Premium. Viewers in Canada can tune in to fuboTV Canada to watch the Premier League powerhouses go head to head.

Arsenal Vs. Manchester City: Recent Form & H2H

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are the only two teams that are still unbeaten in the English Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta’s side have played seven Premier League games so far, winning five. With 17 points, they sit in third place in the Premier League rankings.

The Gunners bagged an emphatic 4-0 win over Bournemouth in their English top-flight outing last weekend (September 30). However, they could not carry their form to the UEFA Champions League, losing 2-1 to Lens on their trip to France on Tuesday (October 3). It marked their first defeat of the 2023-24 season.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are coming into the game on the back of an impressive 3-1 victory over UEFA Champions League Group G opponents RB Leipzig. However, they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous Premier League outing last Saturday. It put an end to their 100% streak in England’s most prestigious division but did not cost them their place at the summit. With 18 points, Man City have a slender one-point lead over second-placed Spurs.

According to the data from Evening Standard, Arsenal and Manchester City have faced each other 209 times so far. The north London side have a superior record, with him winning 99 times to City’s 65. Recent record, however, heavily favors the reigning English champions. City have won their last 12 league games against the London club, with their last defeat coming long back in 2015.

Arsenal Vs. Manchester City: Prediction

Both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are racing against time to feature in the match against City. Even if they do make the cut, they are unlikely to be able to deliver their 100% in a match of such magnitude. Without the wingers firing on all cylinders, Arteta’s team will be at an obvious disadvantage.

Of course, Arsenal will have the home advantage on Sunday, but recent records prove that City quite like playing at the Emirates Stadium. All things considered, City will go into the game as heavy favorites and could extend their winning run to 13 games against Arsenal. We predict a 3-2 victory for Pep Guardiola’s team in London this weekend.

