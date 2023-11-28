Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Which Player The Gunners Will Target In January Transfer Window

Sushan Chakraborty
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has backed Arsenal to go all out for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Fabrizio Romano Believes It Will Be “Very Difficult” For Arsenal To Sign Aston Villa Ace

Aston Villa star Luiz has long been linked with a move to Arsenal. However, Aston Villa are likely to approve the sale without a fuss. The 25-year-old is a key cog in Unai Emery’s system and has helped the Villans punch above their weight this season. Villa are currently in fifth place in the Premier League rankings, with their most recent success coming against Premier League aspirants Tottenham Hotspur (2-1 win).

Romano believes it will be tough for Mikel Arteta’s side to lure Luiz away from Villa Park. He further suggested that this saga could unfold just the way the Moises Caicedo saga did last January. In his Daily Briefing column, the Italian journalist revealed (via CaughtOffside):

Douglas Luiz keeps being linked strongly with Arsenal ahead of January, but I think it’s going to be a tough one.

It reminds me of the Moises Caicedo situation last January transfer window when Arsenal really wanted Caicedo – they made multiple bids to sign him and then at the end it was not possible.

The transfer guru concluded by adding:

I still think Arsenal will try to sign Douglas Luiz, even if it will be very difficult as Aston Villa don’t want to sell him.

Mikel Arteta Could Use A Player Like Douglas Luiz

Since moving to the club in January, Declan Rice has had a tangible impact on Arsenal’s midfield. They have moved better, passed more efficiently, and pressed harder, becoming an even more formidable side. However, Rice has not always gotten the best support. With Granit Xhaka gone and Thomas Partey struggling to keep himself fit, there is room for a player like Luiz, who can play both as a central midfielder and a defensive midfielder, to pair up with Rice in the middle of the park.

Luiz has been at Villa Park since moving from Manchester City in July 2019. The Brazil international has played 171 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 18 times and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2026.

