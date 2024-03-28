Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth is drawing interest from many top clubs, suggesting there will be a bidding war for the young striker in the summer transfer window.

Mika Biereth Has Performed Admirably On Loan This Season

Arsenal signed Biereth from Fulham U18 in July 2021. After spending a year playing for Arsenal’s youth teams, the 21-year-old joined RKC Waalwijk on a season-long loan. Following his return, he was shipped off to Scotland for a spell with Motherwell FC. Biereth played well in Scotland but the Londoners decided to bring him back after six odd months. During his stay at Motherwell, Biereth played 14 games in the Scottish Premiership, scoring six times and providing five assists.

On January 19, 2024, the Danish center-forward joined Austrian side Sturm Graz on a short loan. He effortlessly carried his form over to his new employers, impressing not only in the Austrian Bundesliga but also in the UEFA Europa Conference League. In six league appearances, the versatile forward has scored four times and provided an assist. Meanwhile, in the Europa Conference League, he has struck thrice in four outings.

There Will Be ‘A Race’ For Arsenal Loanee, Says Fabrizio Romano

According to top journalist Romano, many European teams have taken note of Biereth’s performances at Motherwell and Sturm Graz and could make a move for him in the summer transfer window. The Gunners, however, have not decided whether they want to sell the youngster or keep him, possibly as an upgrade over second-choice striker Eddie Nketiah.

In his Daily Briefing Column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

“There will be a race for Mika Biereth this summer for sure, many clubs are interested in the young Arsenal striker.

“But Arsenal have been clear on their position: no decision will be made now, internal talks about him will follow later this year. So on this one, interest is there and will likely grow in the next weeks but it’s not something serious yet.”

Mikel Arteta‘s side reportedly want to bolster their attack this summer and are interested in Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen. With Gabriel Jesus failing to impress and Nketiah inching toward an exit, it would not be surprising if the north Londoners completely revamped their attack by signing a new top striker and pairing him up with Biereth.