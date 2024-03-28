Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Many Teams Will Try To Sign Gunners Loanee This Summer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth is drawing interest from many top clubs, suggesting there will be a bidding war for the young striker in the summer transfer window.

Mika Biereth Has Performed Admirably On Loan This Season

Arsenal signed Biereth from Fulham U18 in July 2021. After spending a year playing for Arsenal’s youth teams, the 21-year-old joined RKC Waalwijk on a season-long loan. Following his return, he was shipped off to Scotland for a spell with Motherwell FC. Biereth played well in Scotland but the Londoners decided to bring him back after six odd months. During his stay at Motherwell, Biereth played 14 games in the Scottish Premiership, scoring six times and providing five assists.

On January 19, 2024, the Danish center-forward joined Austrian side Sturm Graz on a short loan. He effortlessly carried his form over to his new employers, impressing not only in the Austrian Bundesliga but also in the UEFA Europa Conference League. In six league appearances, the versatile forward has scored four times and provided an assist. Meanwhile, in the Europa Conference League, he has struck thrice in four outings.

There Will Be ‘A Race’ For Arsenal Loanee, Says Fabrizio Romano

According to top journalist Romano, many European teams have taken note of Biereth’s performances at Motherwell and Sturm Graz and could make a move for him in the summer transfer window. The Gunners, however, have not decided whether they want to sell the youngster or keep him, possibly as an upgrade over second-choice striker Eddie Nketiah.

In his Daily Briefing Column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

There will be a race for Mika Biereth this summer for sure, many clubs are interested in the young Arsenal striker.

But Arsenal have been clear on their position: no decision will be made now, internal talks about him will follow later this year. So on this one, interest is there and will likely grow in the next weeks but it’s not something serious yet.

Mikel Arteta‘s side reportedly want to bolster their attack this summer and are interested in Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen. With Gabriel Jesus failing to impress and Nketiah inching toward an exit, it would not be surprising if the north Londoners completely revamped their attack by signing a new top striker and pairing him up with Biereth.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer

LATEST “He should be better for it” – Gary Neville Weighs In On Manchester United’s Managerial Dilemma Amid Links To Gareth Southgate

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024
Tottenham Gimenez
Soccer
Tottenham Keen On Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez In Hunt For Harry Kane Replacement
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 28 2024

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for Feyenoord and Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez, as they look to replace Harry Kane with an out-and-out striker this summer….

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Many Teams Will Try To Sign Gunners Loanee This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth is drawing interest from many top clubs, suggesting there will be a bidding war for the young striker in the…

Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Has Won Most Matches This Season
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Will Extend Contracts Of Stalwart Duo This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024
Manchester City Ace Jack Grealish
Soccer
“Definitely not out of the picture” – Gareth Southgate Insists Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Can Still Make England’s EURO 2024 Squad
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024
Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Is One To Look Out For In The Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg
Soccer
5 Most In-Form Attackers In Top 5 European League Right Now (March 2024): List Features Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024
Liverpool Stadium Anfield
Soccer
10 English Clubs With The Highest Average Attendance In The 2023-24 Season: Liverpool Are In 5th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024
Arrow to top