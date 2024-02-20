Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Gunners Have Good Relationship With Agents Of 22-Year-Old Transfer Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal have a very good relationship with the agents of Bologna center-forward Joshua Zirkzee. Romano, however, cautioned that it might not translate into a straightforward summer transfer, revealing the agents were on good terms with other big clubs as well.

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Good Relationship Between Arsenal & Zirkzee’s Agents But Does Not Think Transfer Is A Certainty

The Gunners are expected to sign at least one top-tier attacker in the summer transfer window, but their top pick remains unclear. From out-and-out strikers like Brentford attacker Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen to all-rounders like Kylian Mbappe and Zirkzee, many top players have been linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium. Even transfer guru Romano is not sure which player the Londoners will end up targetting.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano addressed the links with Zirkzee, confirming claims that the club had a good rapport with the 22-year-old’s agents. He revealed:

There have also been fresh rumours about Joshua Zirkzee, with reports in Italy stating that the Gunners are in a good position for this deal because they have a good relationship with the player’s agents.

He then claimed that Arsenal were not the only team that had a good relationship with the player’s representatives, hinting that Mikel Arteta’s side were undecided about which type of player to target. Romano added:

The relationship is very good, for sure, but Zirkzee’s agents are among the biggest in the world so they have a very good relationship with many clubs, not only Arsenal.

It’s important to see what kind of striker Arsenal want to sign this summer, if it will be more of an out-and-out goal-scorer or a top quality all-rounder to play with the squad like Zirkzee.

How Has Zirkzee Performed This Season?

A natural center-forward who also doubles up as a second striker, Zirkzee has been in impressive form for Bologna this season. He has featured in 27 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 10 times and providing six assists. Most of his goal contributions have come in Serie A, with him playing a direct part in 13 goals in 24 games.

Zirkzee, who graduated from Bayern Munich’s academy, has been at Bologna since August 2022. He has so far played 48 games for the club across competitions, netting 12 times and claiming eight times. The Netherlands U21 international is worth a cool €30 million ($32.32 million) at the moment and still has over two years remaining on his Bologna deal (June 2026).

