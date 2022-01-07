Bayern Munich host Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Friday night and they will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win.

The defending champions are currently nine points clear at the summit and they will be hoping for a convincing home win here.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Bayern Munich are in red hot form coming into this contest. The league leaders have won their last five Bundesliga matches in a row and they will be expected to make light work of Gladbach this week.

The home side were beaten 5-0 by Gladbach back in October and they will be desperate to avenge that humiliating defeat on Friday.

Gladbach have been quite poor on their travels recently and they will be taking on the best team in the country this week. This will be a tough outing for the visitors and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and produce a top-class performance.

The visitors have failed to win their last five league matches away from home.

When does Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach kicks off at 19:30 pm BST, on the 7th of January, at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Bayern Munich team news

Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards, Lucas Hernandez, Tanguy Nianzou, Leroy Sane and Dayot Upamecano have all tested positive for Covid-19 and are set to miss out.

Alphonso Davies is out with an injury and the likes of Bouna Sarr and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting are both at the African Cup of Nations.

Bayern Munich predicted line-up vs Borussia Monchengladbach (3-4-2-1): Sven Ulreich, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer, Marc Roca, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Denis Zakaria, Keanan Bennetts, Mamadou Doucouré and Joe Scally are ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, Ramy Bensebaini is away at the African Cup of Nations.

Borussia Monchengladbach predicted line-up vs Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Luca Netz, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Patrick Herrmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

