Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Borussia Monchengladbach will look to bounce back from a heavy defeat against Borussia Dortmund with a win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg live stream

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Preview

The home side were beaten 6-0 in the Bundesliga last time out and the home fans will be hoping that the players can step up and produce a match-winning performance here. Gladbach have done reasonably well against Wolfsburg in recent meetings and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here. Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up two wins from their last three matches and they will look to pull off an upset here. Check out the best Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg betting offers Check out our Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg prediction

When does Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 26th of February, at Borussia Park.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Borussia Monchengladbach predicted line-up vs Wolfsburg: Sommer; Ginter, Friedrich, Elvedi; Scally, Kramer, Neuhaus, Netz; Hofmann, Plea; Embolo

Wolfsburg team news

The visitors will be without Paulo Otavio, William and Mickey van de Ven due to injuries.

Wolfsburg predicted line-up vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Casteels; Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Baku, Arnold, Vranckx, Roussillon; Philipp, Kruse; Wind