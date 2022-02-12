Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg live stream

Augsburg will be looking to build on their recent win with a positive result against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Preview

Augsburg are coming into this contest on the back of a win against Union Berlin and they will be looking to replicate that performance here. The visitors are currently in the relegation zone and they will be desperate to climb up the table with a positive result here. Gladbach have picked up just one win in their last six league outings and this is a golden opportunity for them to bounce back with a strong performance at home. They have failed to beat Augsburg in their last three meetings and the home side will be determined to produce a strong reaction here.

When does Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 12th of February, at Borussia Park.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Borussia Monchengladbach predicted line-up vs Augsburg: Sommer; Ginter, Friedrich, Elvedi; Lainer, Neuhaus, Kone, Bensebaini; Hofmann, Plea; Embolo

Augsburg team news

The visitors will be without the services of Tobias Strobl because of injury.

Augsburg predicted line-up vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Gikiewicz; Gumny, Gouweleeuw, Oxford, Iago; Maier, Dorsch; Hahn, Vargas; Niederlechner, Gregoritsch

