Borussia Monchengladbach will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Bielefelder Alm.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

The home side are unbeaten in their last five league matches and they will fancy their chances against a struggling Gladbach side.

Meanwhile, the visitors have lost four and drawn one of their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to bounce back strongly.

Gladbach have managed to win five of their last six meetings against Arminia Bielefeld and the fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach @ 9/1 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Gladbach have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six away matches against Saturday’s opposition. Bet on the away side to keep a clean sheet here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 20 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

The home side have picked up three wins and two draws in their last five league matches. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 68/67.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Arminia Bielefeld: 9/4 with Bet365

Draw: 13/5 with Bet365

Borussia Monchengladbach: 23/20 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 68/67 with Bet365

Under: 13/12 with Bet365

