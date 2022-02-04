Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFrance
Home News arminia bielefeld vs borussia monchengladbach prediction bundesliga betting tips odds and free bet

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

6 mins ago

on

borussia moenchengladbach alassane plea

Borussia Monchengladbach will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Bielefelder Alm.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

The home side are unbeaten in their last five league matches and they will fancy their chances against a struggling Gladbach side.

Meanwhile, the visitors have lost four and drawn one of their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to bounce back strongly.

Gladbach have managed to win five of their last six meetings against Arminia Bielefeld and the fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach @ 9/1 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
  • Check out the best Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach betting offers
  • Find out where to Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Gladbach have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six away matches against Saturday’s opposition. Bet on the away side to keep a clean sheet here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 20 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

The home side have picked up three wins and two draws in their last five league matches. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 68/67.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Arminia Bielefeld: 9/4 with Bet365

Draw: 13/5 with Bet365

Borussia Monchengladbach: 23/20 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 68/67 with Bet365

Under: 13/12 with Bet365

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Monchengladbach Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:

  1. Click here to go to the Bet365 offer
  2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  3. Deposit between £10 on the Bet365 sportsbook at the required odds
  4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £50 in Bet Credits
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens