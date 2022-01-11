Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria at the end of the season.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick admires the 25-year-old Switzerland international and he is keen on securing the midfielder’s services on a free transfer.

Manchester United have made no bid for Denis Zakaria as things stand. The option has been discussed as he’s appreciated by Rangnick – but there’s still no official bid to Borussia 🔴 #MUFC



More than four clubs are already working to sign Zakaria as free agent in July. Open race. pic.twitter.com/AnffDd1clQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2022

The Red Devils are not the only club looking to secure Zakaria’s signature and four other clubs are thought to be keen on signing the player.

The Premier League side could definitely use some reinforcements in the summer and signing the 25-year-old on a free transfer could prove to be a wise bit of business. Zakaria has proven his quality in the German league with Borussia Mönchengladbach and he certainly has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The Red Devils have had to rely on the likes of Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic this season and both players are simply not good enough to play for a club hoping to win the Premier League and the Champions League in the near future.

The 63-year-old German manager will be looking to bring in quality alternatives soon and Zakaria certainly fits the profile.

The Premier League side are yet to submit a bid for the Bundesliga midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete offer in the coming weeks now.

There is likely to be plenty of competition for Zakaria’s signature in the summer and Manchester United must look to act swiftly and steal a march on their rivals.

The chance to join a top club like Manchester United is likely to be a tempting proposition for the 25-year-old midfielder and it would be the ideal next step in his career as well. He needs to play at a higher level in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential.

Playing alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes could help the Swiss international improve further.