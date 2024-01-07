NFL

Arizona Cardinals Will Roll With Kyler Murray As Their QB Of The Future

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Kyler Murray entered the league as one of the most exciting young quarterback prospects that we have seen in recent years. The Arizona Cardinals made him the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he subsequently won the Rookie of the Year award in his first season in the league. But after a major ACL injury last season and a changing of the guard when it came to the head coach of the team, Murray’s future with the Cardinals has very much been up in the air throughout this entire season.

Cardinals Keeping And Building Around Kyler Murray

It looked as though the Cardinals were going to have the necessary firepower to try to replace Murray this off-season. They were projected to be one of the worst teams in the league for the 2023 campaign, and it was thought that they’d have a shot at nabbing the first overall pick and potentially the rights to Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

And while they’ve been one of the poorest teams in the league so far this year, it looks as though the Cardinals are going to miss out on obtaining one of the top two selections. Entering the final week of the season, Arizona has the 4th-worst record in the league and would have the 4th overall pick in the 2024 Draft if the other two 4–12 teams also lose on Sunday.

Arizona Should Have A Top-4 Pick In 2024

With their chances of drafting one of the top prospects dwindling, it seems as though the team has made an early decision on their future. Just before the Sunday slate of Week 18 games got underway, it was reported by Ian Rapoport that the Cardinals are planning on keeping Murray as the quarterback of the future, and that the plan is to build around him and his skill set in order to turn the franchise back into a winning one.

It will certainly make the draft process an interesting one. With a loss today against the 49ers, Arizona will secure a top-4 pick in the upcoming draft, and could get all the way up to #2 if the Commanders and Patriots happen to pick up unlikely wins.

With the first two selections likely to be quarterbacks, the Cardinals could get their pick at the best non-QB available in the Class of 2024.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Jan 07 2024
