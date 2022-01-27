Chile vs Argentina betting offers: World Cup qualifier free bets

CHILE host Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in the early hours of tomorrow morning – Argentina have already qualified, but the Chileans are still scrapping to make it to Qatar.

There are plenty of fantastic Chile vs Argentina free bets to claim. We’ve listed the very best of them on this page. Why not head to one of our recommended sites and grab your free bet bonus today?

How to claim Chile vs Argentina free bets

Claiming the World Cup qualifying free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

Betfred Chile vs Argentina betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

Over at Betfred you’ll be able to grab a fantastic Argentina vs Chile betting offer. Simply bet £10 or more within seven days of registering and you’ll receive £60 in bonuses, which includes £20 of free bets to use at the sportsbook.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

See where you can stream Chile vs Argentina.

bet365 Chile vs Argentina betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

You can get a fantastic bonus when you head over to bet365. Just sign up with the betting giants and then make a £10 bet. After this, you’ll receive £50 in bet credits, which can be used throughout the sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim the bet365 Chile vs Argentina betting offer

LiveScore Bet Chile vs Argentina betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

Make your way to LiveScore Bet today and you’ll be able to claim a fantastic welcome bonus. Just make a £10 bet with odds of 1/2 or higher. Once the bet has settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your LiveScore Bet Chile vs Argentina free bets

See our tips and predictions for Chile vs Argentina.

Bet UK Chile vs Argentina free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

You’ll be able to claim a superb free bet bonus offer at Bet UK. Quite simply, they’re giving £30 in free bets to all new players who stake £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher. These free bets can be used throughout the site, including to bet on Chile vs Argentina.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

888sport Chile vs Argentina betting offer: Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus

There’s a huge bonus waiting for everyone who heads over to 888sport and signs up. To grab this bonus, just deposit £10 using the code 10FREE then wager the deposited money on odds of 2/1 or higher. You’ll then get £40 in free bets, as well as a £10 casino bonus.

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply.

Claim your huge 888sport free bets bonus