US Network Provider Verizon Becomes 2026 FIFA World Cup Sponsor

Sushan Chakraborty
Verizon FIFA World Cup Sponsor

One of the largest network providers in the United States, Verizon, has become one of the sponsors of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The New York-based company has come on as the Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor for the highly anticipated men’s soccer tournament.

Verizon Becomes Third US Company To Sponsor 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place across Canada, Mexico, and the USA, is guaranteed to be a spectacular celebration of the ‘Beautiful Game’ in the region. With soccer’s popularity soaring in the United States, a record number of fans will participate in the festivities. So, it is hardly a surprise that every ambitious brand is eager to cash in on the opportunity.

Of course, coming on as a World Cup sponsor is easier said than done. However, Verizon has cracked the code. They have become only the third US-based brand, behind Bank of America and Frito-Lay, to sponsor the event. In addition to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Verizon has also snagged the deal to become the Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Delighted to Have Verizon on Board

Announcing Verizon’s sponsorship, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said:

Football unites the world, and to unite the world we need to ensure that everyone is connected. Verizon is joining us on this journey to make football truly global, and will create the network that brings fans, players, partners, and media alike together in 2026. We believe in the power of unity and, together, we’re excited about how Verizon’s involvement in these two groundbreaking tournaments can help grow the global game.”

Verizon also echoed his excitement, saying:

The FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup are events that bring together global communities with a shared passion for the game.

Verizon is committed to powering experiences that fans love, whether they’re on the ground or on the go. Our partnership with FIFA will power this connection for football fans around the world and enable the type of experience that only Verizon can deliver.”

Neither FIFA nor Verizon has shed light on the financial details of this mega deal.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
