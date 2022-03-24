Brazil Team News and Predicted Lineup v Chile

Brazil take on Chile in a World Cup qualification game where they will be looking to continue dominating.

Brazil have gone about their World Cup qualification business with singular focus. The Selecao have won 12 and drawn three of their 15 games and have already booked their ticket to Qatar.

Tite’s men are actually the only nation that has never missed out on a World Cup berth since 1930 when the tournament was introduced.

Last month, Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Ecuador but took their frustrations out on Paraguay in a 4-0 win. Their only remaining target for the qualification campaign is to ensure their bitter rivals Argentina do not steal top spot in CONMEBOL.

They’re four points ahead of La Albiceleste. Tite will be leaving his post after the World Cup so the former Brazil international would be eager to see his team end 2022 on a winning note.

Brazil Team News

Gabriel Magalhaes is set to miss out as he’s expecting the birth of his first child. Leeds United’s Raphinha contracted COVID-19 and misses out as well. Gabriel is set to be replaced by Felipe, with the Atletico Madrid man competing for a place at the back with Eder Militao, Marquinho and Thiago Silva.

Ederson has also withdrawn from the squad due to illness and will be replaced by Everson. However, we expect Alisson Becker to start between the sticks.

PSG man Neymar missed three qualification games due to injury but is back to full fitness. He will be looking to put club misery behind him and will start alongside Richarlison and Vinicius Jr.

Brazil Predicted Starting XI

Alisson; Danilo, T. Silva, Marquinhos, Telles; Paqueta, Casemiro, Coutinho; Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Neymar