Is the Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford super-fight this weekend being contested for any belts? Read on to find out all you need to know about this bout and whether the winning boxer will claim any form of belt after the fight. Spence vs Crawford is for undisputed status at welterweight.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Spence vs Crawford Fight?

Boxing fans are extremely excited to witness one of the best fights in modern boxing history. That’s right, Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford is finally here and goes down this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Given the fact this fight is for undisputed status with Spence bring three world titles to the table and Crawford bringing the other strap, all four world title belts on the line for the Spence vs Crawford fight.

That’s right, all four recognised world titles are on the line this weekend as Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford finally contest for undisputed status on Saturday night at 147-pounds. This is the first time boxing fans will have seen both ‘Bud’ and ‘The Truth’ this year, with the T-Mobile Arena expected to be packed out to the rafters come fight night.

Errol Spence Jr holds the WBC, WBA-Super and IBF World Welterweight Titles. In turn, Terence Crawford is the WBO World Welterweight Champion. This means that all four recognised world title belts at 147-pounds are on the line in this fight, as well as the coveted Ring Magazine belt.

The reason that all four world title belts at 147-pounds are on the line for this fight is because both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr have captured all world title belts.

The unified champion, Errol Spence Jr, won the IBF World Welterweight Title back in 2017 against Kell Brook, before adding the WBC strap when he defeated Shawn Porter via split decision back in September 2019.

Spence then added another world title belt to his collection last time out, as he fought the WBA-Super champion Yordenis Ugas. Spence won the fight via knockout in the 10th round, adding a third world title belt to his cabinet, with just one more to claim.

That one remaining belt is of course in the possession of the great Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The Nebraska man won the WBO version of the 147-pound world title back in June 2018 when defeating Jeff Horn. In turn, Crawford became a three-weight world champion.

The 35-year-old has made another six successful defenses since then, hence why all four welterweight world titles are on the line in this highly anticipated Spence vs Crawford fight on Saturday night in Vegas.

An added incentive is that the Ring Magazine belt is also on the line this weekend for Spence vs Crawford. Although the Ring Magazine belt isn’t an official world title belt, it is recognised as being in the hands of the best fighter in the respective division. Hence why the winner of the Spence vs Crawford fight will claim four world title belts alongside the Ring Magazine welterweight title.

As of today for the main event, Terence Crawford is the -160 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Errol Spence Jr as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +130 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

What a fight we have on our hands from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023

Saturday July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

