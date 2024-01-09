NBA

Are the San Antonio Spurs seriously interested in reacquiring Dejounte Murray from the Hawks?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dejounte Murray Hawks pic
Dejounte Murray Hawks pic

In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Spurs were lucky enough to have the #1 overall pick. They drafted Victor Wembanyama and he’s proven to be a solid player so far. However, Wembanyama can only do so much to help the team win. San Antonio is still missing a lot of pieces they need to be a true contender in the West. 

Through 35 games this season, the Spurs have a 5-30 record. The team needs help if they want to change the culture of their franchise. Recently, NBA insider Sham Charania noted that the Spurs could be interested in acquiring one of their former players. He said the team could look to trade for Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray. San Antonio has several trade assets that could make a potential deal happen down the line.

Is Dejounte Murray a player who could help Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs?


Back in 2016, the Spurs drafted Dejounte Murray with the 29th overall pick in the first round. He continued to progress each season for San Antonio before he became an all-star for the first time in 2021-22. That was his final season before the Spurs traded him to Atlanta in the 2022 offseason. Murray was thriving in his last season with San Antonio, but they felt it was time to move on. The 27-year-old has been with Atlanta for the last two seasons.

With the Hawks, Murray has not been able to build chemistry with all-star PG Trae Young. Both players are ball-dominate and it’s hard for them to mesh when playing together, In reality, it might benefit Murray to be traded back to the Spurs. San Antonio is in desperate need of an all-star guard. You question why the team would even trade Muray in the first place. However, the Spurs would be lucky if they were able to reacquire Murray in the future.


This season, Dejounte Murray is averaging (20.9) points, (5.0) assists, and (1.4) steals per game. All of those averages would lead the Spurs this season. That speaks to how dysfunctional San Antonio has been in 2023-24. The team is currently on a five-game losing streak. They also lost 18 games in a row earlier this season. Who even knows if Dejounte Murray would be able to change the state of the Spurs’ franchise? One player can only do so much and Victor Wembanyama has proved that.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
6bfc1b50 ae8d 11ee bf9f 0951339bccfd
NBA

LATEST NBA: Tyrese Haliburton Will Miss At Least Two Weeks With Hamstring Strain

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 09 2024
Dennis Schroder Raptors pic
NBA
Raptors’ Dennis Schroder was initially unhappy with coming off the bench for Toronto this season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 09 2024

Through 36 games this season, the Raptors are currently 15-21. That is 11th in the Eastern Conference out of 15 teams. Toronto is 4-6 in their last 10 games. In…

ea989990 ae9a 11ee af9b 16156837e6ac
NBA
Grizzlies Appear Bound For NBA Lottery With Ja Morant Out For The Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 09 2024

Ja Morant was absent from the lineup for the Memphis Grizzlies for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA season. He was serving a suspension for multiple off the…

rsz usa today 222507130
NBA
NBA: Bucks Blow Their Chance To Close The Gap In The Eastern Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 09 2024
r1130940 1296x729 16 9
NBA
Jalen Brunson And Alperen Sengun Named NBA Players Of The Week
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 08 2024
7f9aa1c0 ace6 11ee b9fb fda11a9e746d
NBA
Warriors: Draymond Green Lost Nearly $2 Million During His Suspension
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 08 2024
Cade Cunningham Pistons pic
NBA
Detroit could be in serious trouble if Cade Cunningham misses time with a knee injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024
Arrow to top