NBA

League sources think Spurs’ Keldon Johnson could be available for trade this season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Keldon Johnson Spurs pic
Keldon Johnson Spurs pic

The San Antonio Spurs were thrilled to have the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Victor Wembanyama was a highly coveted player and they were lucky enough to land him. Individually, Wembanyama is having a stellar rookie season and is playing at a high level. However, San Antonio has struggled to succeed as a team in 2023-24. 

Through 23 games this season, the team is 3-20. They’re currently on an 18-game losing streak. Seemingly, that’s not the longest in the NBA this season. San Antonio is evaluating the talent they have around Wembanayma and who fits what they’re looking to do in the future, ESPN’s Marc Spears reported that Keldon Johnson could be the odd man out and someone that the Spurs could potentially trade this season.

Is Keldon Johnson a player the Spurs are serious about trading?


For the most part, head coach Gregg Popovich has used the same starting lineup for most of the season so far. However, in San Antonio’s past few games, Zach Collins has come off the bench after starting the first 20 games. Additionally, the team stopped using Jeremy Sochan as their primary PG. The Spurs are trying to evaluate their talent around Wembanyama. Essentially, the Spurs are trying to see what works this season and they are willing to lose games in the process.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer noted that the Spurs have a surplus of wing players on their current roster. That is something they may look to change as the trade deadline approaches on February 8th. You may say it’s too early to think about trades, but teams are behind the eight ball if they are not already thinking about trade scenarios down the line. Keldon Johnson could be a player that the Spurs look to move before 2/8.


While Marc Spears of ESPN thinks Johnson could be on the trade block, the 24-year-old is still giving the team solid production this season. In 2022-23, he averaged a career-high (22.0) points per game. That number is down to (17.2) points per game in 2023-24. That’s only because Victor Wembanyama demands the ball a lot for the Spurs. Johnson is averaging nearly four fewer field goal attempts this season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
59ab2090 7ebd 11ee affd e3191095d5c6
NBA

LATEST Phoenix Suns News: Beal In, Durant Out For Tuesday’s Game Against Warriors

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 12 2023
Mitchell Robinson Knicks pic 1
NBA
Knicks Injury Report: Mitchell Robinson needs ankle surgery and will miss 8-10 weeks for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 11 2023

Through 21 games this season, the Knicks have a 12-9 record. That puts them at 7th in the Eastern Conference. New York has lost their last two games and they…

PJ Tucker Clippers pic
NBA
Clippers’ P.J. Tucker is reportedly unhappy with his role in LA and could be looking to be traded
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 11 2023

At this stage in his career, P.J. Tucker has his limitations on the court. He’s always been a shaky player offensively, but his defensive efforts and intensity made up for…

rsz a40a141e 77bc 4a05 8991 f5f393a445ff 1140x641 1
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves Are The Top Team In The NBA Through 7 Weeks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 11 2023
3691b020 94ab 11ee bd3d fe9ee9da38bb
NBA
Will The Detroit Pistons Make It 20 Straight Losses Tonight?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 11 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn7
NBA
Anthony Davis Leads Lakers To In-Season Tournament Championship
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 10 2023
Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic 1
NBA
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton is averaging a league-leading (12.1) assists per game in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023
Arrow to top