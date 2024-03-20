The Los Angeles Chargers made some serious changes to their wide receiver room this off-season. Both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have moved on after many years of being the team’s 1-2 punch on the outside of the offense, leaving a massive vacancy that will need to be filled in the coming months.

Chargers In Need Of WR Help After Departures Of Allen, Williams

Jets signing WR Mike Williams to one-year deal worth up to $15M. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/tipIpaADxU — NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2024

And based on their draft position and how things appear to be shaping up with the first few picks, it is becoming increasingly likely that the Chargers spend their first round selection on one of the elite pass catchers in this year’s class.

Thanks to the 5-12 record that they finished with in 2023, Los Angeles is the owner of the 5th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which promises to be rich at two particular positions at the top of the board. It is widely expected that the first two selections will be made on quarterbacks, and there are some who believe that as many as the first four picks will be pass throwers.

But there is elite talent at wide receiver as well, and the Chargers appear to be in perfect position to grab one of the top prospects at the position.

Elite Talent Should Still Be Available At #5

Herbert X Marvin Harrison Jr? 👀 pic.twitter.com/l19XNisgkf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 20, 2024

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr has long been thought of as being the top pass catcher in this year’s class, and rightfully so. But a couple of names have emerged who apparently have the potential to be selected ahead of Harrison Jr, including Malik Nabers of LSU.

So if the first three picks end up being quarterbacks, and the Arizona Cardinals selected one of the elite wideouts with the 4th selection, then the Chargers would be in line to take the other.

At the moment, the top two wide receivers on the roster are Quentin Johnson and Josh Palmer, both of whom caught 38 passes this past season. Darius Davis and Simi Fehoko are the only others listed on the depth chart, and they combined to catch 16 balls in 2023, 15 of which came from Davis.

The one constant that will remain is quarterback Justin Herbert, who will be playing under new head coach Jim Harbaugh for the foreseeable future.