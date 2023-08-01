NFL

Anthony Richardson Takes All First Team Snaps At Colts Practice

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Indianapolis Colts selection of Anthony Richardson was thought to be one of the biggest boom or bust picks of the 2023 NFL Draft. There were two quarterbacks selected before him, but the Florida product ended up being the 4th player taken overall, solidifying rumors that he had soared up draft boards late in the process.

Anthony Richardson Takes First Team Reps At Colts Camp

Richardson was a late bloomer when it came to the top prospects in the most recent draft. He wasn’t Florida’s full time starter until the 2022 season, but he put up good enough numbers to vault him into the conversation for top quarterbacks of the class. He threw for over 2,500 yards and tossed 17 touchdowns, but his 9 interceptions and low completion percentage were a cause for concern.

Those concerns turned into large red print on Richardson’s scouting report, and NFL scouts were wary of his accuracy and ball placement skills. But there was no denying the raw talent, as he was one of the best athletes available in the Class of 2023, quarterback or not. Richardson’s arm strength immediately makes him one of the deepest passers in the NFL, a tool that can’t be taught.

Richardson Will Battle With Minshew For Starting Job

What can be taught is timing and accuracy, and the Colts are hoping that they can be the ones to get the best out of Anthony Richardson. And according to reports out of training camp on Tuesday, he may be on track to be the team’s starter come Week 1.

For the first time during training camp, Richardson took all of the first team snaps, 18 in total. But the results weren’t outstanding. He went 5 for 13 overall, showing his timing issues as he worked with the best playmakers on the team. It was noted, however, that he does throw a nice, on-target deep ball.

The quarterback battle in Colts camp is happening between Richardson and veteran backup Gardner Minshew. The elder player generally has the upper hand in these situations, with the rookie often taking over at some point during the season if the veteran struggles. But Indianapolis is in a rebuilding mode, and getting reps for their young QB prospect could be one of their top priorities.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

