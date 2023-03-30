NFL Draft 2023: Anthony Richardson Shines At Florida Pro Day

Anthony Richardson has been making a name for himself during the NFL’s pre-draft process, increasing his draft stock and impressing teams with his physical ability.

He continued his ascent up the draft boards on Thursday as the University of Florida held its annual Pro Day for its prospects looking to make it to the next level.

Anthony Richardson Shows Off Strength, Accuracy At Pro Day

Anthony Richardson is starting to let it fly with several NFL head coaches looking on pic.twitter.com/n9PDKpcsXH — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) March 30, 2023

Richardson was the talk of the NFL Combine back in early March. It was not only his body size and immense physical stature that impressed teams, but his ability to use that strength to have a cannon for a right arm. His measurables were again off the charts doing the Pro Day weigh in, standing at 6’4″ and weighing 246 pounds (roughly the size of George Kittle).

While his arm strength is known and is one of his biggest commodities, it is no secret that Richardson struggles with accuracy. It has been the main reason that he has been considered on the second-tier of QBs in this class, with CJ Stroud and Bryce Young thought to hold more NFL-ready talent.

Anthony Richardson connects on an out-route pic.twitter.com/KaccmxhLZd — GatorCountry.com (@GatorCountry) March 30, 2023

Can those issues be coached out of him? Richardson put some of his arm talents on display during a 45-throw session on Thursday.

Clips from the workout confirm what we all thought about the big arm, sending bombs downfield to receivers and even hitting the roof of the workout facility with one throw.

There were some misses. Reports from the Pro Day had Richardson missing on some throws, often going too high for his intended receiver. But the overall reports were that he solidified the thoughts about his strong throwing arm, while also helping himself in the accuracy department. He had good ball placement overall, and the timing was not nearly as big an issue as some had thought it would be.

Anthony Richardson letting it fly at pro day, scouts watch on pic.twitter.com/P6mXlcjsLD — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 30, 2023

Could Richardson Be Considered For #1 Overall Pick?

The general feel was that Anthony Richardson did well in improving his draft stock even further with the workout. One report said that “his ability to hit players in stride on throws that come with a high degree of difficulty is impressive.”

Anthony Richardson really hit the ceiling with this throw 😳 pic.twitter.com/it42M0lkF4 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 30, 2023

There are a handful of teams that will be speaking with Richardson after the conclusion of the workout. Teams with high picks like the Panthers and Colts will get the chance for an interview, but the Ravens are also on the list, perhaps doing their due diligence should their starting quarterback be gone next season.

Richardson wasn’t the only one showing off for scouts during Florida’s Pro Day. There were other prospects looking to impress, including top guard prospect O’Cyrus Torrence who figures to be a first round pick.