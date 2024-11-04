Boxing News

Frank Warren & Eddie Hearn Join Forces As Queensberry Promotions And DAZN Set To Unite

Olly Taliku
Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn so often see their fighters pit against each other in the ring, but the promoters have joined forces for a project that gets underway early next year.

Queensberry Joins DAZN

Queensberry is moving on from TNT, with Frank Warren joining Eddie Hearn and almost everyone else in the boxing world at DAZN in a deal that starts in April.

While Matchroom Boxing and Queensberry have been rivals for years, they will finally come together in 2025 to promote boxing events on the same platform.

The promoter is currently contracted to TNT until early next year, so the new deal won’t come into effect until April 2025.

Warren and Queensberry will bring a whole new package of fighters to DAZN from next year, with the likes of Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang, Fabio Wardley, Moses Itauma and Hamzah Sheera all fighting under the promoter.   

CEO of Queensberry and son of Frank, George Warren, released a statement after the deal was announced: “I could not be more pleased that Queensberry is joining DAZN.”

“This is a brilliant move for our fighters and, most importantly, for the fans. Their ambition and passion for the sport of boxing aligns perfectly with that of our own and we now look forward to putting on the biggest nights possible together.”

“Queensberry has undergone an unprecedented growth period over the past 18 months, and firmly established ourselves as a leading promotional and events company.”

The success of Queensberry in the last two years has been huge and can largely be attributed to the joy Warren’s company has enjoyed in Saudi Arabia during the Riyadh Season.

While the news of Warren and Hearn working together after so many years spent as rivals is surprising, it will benefit boxing fans all round with some huge matchups on the horizon.    

