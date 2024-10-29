Boxing News

Chris Eubank Jr. Sets Sights On Canelo Alvarez In 2025 As Potential Next Opponent

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
chris eubank jr matchroom ftr 14vr15ksclgpj1ip0hm059vyk1
chris eubank jr matchroom ftr 14vr15ksclgpj1ip0hm059vyk1

Chris Eubank Jr. has reportedly targeted Canelo Alvarez as his next bout, with the British super middleweight boxer hoping to take on the Mexican at some point in the next year.

Eubank Eying Up Alvarez Challenge 

Chris Eubank Jr. was last seen in action winning in Saudi Arabia against Kamil Szeremeta and after his win at the beginning of October, he has set his sights on some of the biggest stars in the boxing world.

When asked this week who he could fight next, Canelo Alvarez had his name thrown into the ring to which Eubank replied: “That fight can absolutely happen within the next year,” 

“He doesn’t have the pool of fighters available – there aren’t names left that fight fans want to see.

“After [David] Benavidez, there are no other guys. Maybe [Artur] Beterbiev and [Dmitry] Bivol but they are not in his weight class and he probably wouldn’t go up for those guys.”

‘Canelo’ has won his last five bouts in a row and he currently holds three belts in the super middleweight division which include the WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles.

The Mexican boxing legend was last seen fighting Edgar Berlanga in September, with Alvarez handing the rising Puerto Rico star his first defeat in the ring via a unanimous decision. 

“Me and Canelo would be a hell of a build-up. Two very different personalities, very different backgrounds. That would be a lot of fun. It will be a lot of fun.”

But Canelo isn’t the only opposition Eubank could face, with fellow Brit Conor Benn another likely candidate after the pair squared off yet again after Eubank’s last win.

However Benn is currently still serving a suspension for an anti-doping violation and so Canelo seems like a more likely outcome for Eubank’s next bout.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
chris eubank jr matchroom ftr 14vr15ksclgpj1ip0hm059vyk1
Boxing News

LATEST Chris Eubank Jr. Sets Sights On Canelo Alvarez In 2025 As Potential Next Opponent

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 29 2024
Joshua Dubois
Boxing News
There Are Fears That Daniel Dubois-Anthony Joshua Rematch In February Could Be Postponed
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 25 2024

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are expected to go head to head in a rematch next year but with the fight scheduled as early as February, there are concerns from…

Tyson Fury Boxing Belts
Boxing News
Tyson Fury Holds An Incredible Knockout Record When It Comes To Rematches
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 24 2024

Tyson Fury’s coach Andy Lee has brought to attention his fighter’s incredible knockout record when it comes to rematches ahead of his revenge bout against Oleksandr Usyk. Fury’s Dangerous Rematch…

audley harrison
Boxing News
Audley Harrison Offers To Train Anthony Joshua For Potential Rematch Against Daniel Dubois
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 17 2024
Ben Whittaker
Boxing News
Ben Whittaker Confirms Right Ankle Sprain As British Boxer Is Detained At Airport In Saudi Arabia
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 15 2024
Frazer clarke
Boxing News
Frazer Clarke To Undergo Jaw Surgery After Fabio Wardley Puts ‘Dent’ In His Head During Early Stoppage
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 14 2024
Tyson Fury Boxing 1
Boxing News
Tyson Fury ‘Knows What He Did Wrong’ Against Oleksandr Usyk And Is More Prepared For The Rematch
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 11 2024
Arrow to top