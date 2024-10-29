Chris Eubank Jr. has reportedly targeted Canelo Alvarez as his next bout, with the British super middleweight boxer hoping to take on the Mexican at some point in the next year.

Eubank Eying Up Alvarez Challenge

Chris Eubank Jr. was last seen in action winning in Saudi Arabia against Kamil Szeremeta and after his win at the beginning of October, he has set his sights on some of the biggest stars in the boxing world.

When asked this week who he could fight next, Canelo Alvarez had his name thrown into the ring to which Eubank replied: “That fight can absolutely happen within the next year,”

“He doesn’t have the pool of fighters available – there aren’t names left that fight fans want to see.

“After [David] Benavidez, there are no other guys. Maybe [Artur] Beterbiev and [Dmitry] Bivol but they are not in his weight class and he probably wouldn’t go up for those guys.”

‼ Talks have restarted for Chris Eubank Jr to fight Canelo Alvarez pic.twitter.com/ty1gJj9GJ7 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 28, 2024

‘Canelo’ has won his last five bouts in a row and he currently holds three belts in the super middleweight division which include the WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles.

The Mexican boxing legend was last seen fighting Edgar Berlanga in September, with Alvarez handing the rising Puerto Rico star his first defeat in the ring via a unanimous decision.

“Me and Canelo would be a hell of a build-up. Two very different personalities, very different backgrounds. That would be a lot of fun. It will be a lot of fun.”

But Canelo isn’t the only opposition Eubank could face, with fellow Brit Conor Benn another likely candidate after the pair squared off yet again after Eubank’s last win.

However Benn is currently still serving a suspension for an anti-doping violation and so Canelo seems like a more likely outcome for Eubank’s next bout.