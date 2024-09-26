Boxing News

Chris Eubank Jr. Takes Jab At Eddie Hearn & Frank Warren Amongst Other Promoters In Angry Press Conference

Chris Eubank Jr. had plenty to say on Thursday at a press conference in London, as the Brit attacked some of the biggest promoters in boxing.

Chris Eubank Jr. Launches Angry Attack

35-year-old Chris Eubank Jr. is set to take on Kamil Szeremeta in October this year and on Thursday afternoon the pair, amongst others, took part in a presser in London.

Although he was there to preview a bout against Szeremeta, Eubank Jr. went off script at the conference, firing shots at some of boxing’s biggest promoters.

When asked why he chose Boxxer as a promotor rather than the likes of Eddie Hearn or Frank Warren, Eubank launched a pretty harsh attack on some of the biggest names.

“Why Boxxer? Because every other promoter out here is a scumbag,” 

“You know, you’ve got Frank Warren behind me who’s been lying and cheating his way through boxing for the last couple decades. Sued me for a couple hundred thousand a few years ago so I was never go with him.”

Eubank went on to name Kalle Sauerland who had him ‘locked up’ in a terrible contract, before naming Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith as other ‘scumbags’ in the game.

There was praise from Eubank for one promoter tho, with the Riyadh Season promoter supposedly the only one who doesn’t try to rob fighters and keeps it solely about boxing.

“The only promoter that I know for sure isn’t a scumbag is his excellency, Turki Alalshikh,” Eubank said. “This is a man who isn’t trying to take money from fighters, he isn’t trying to use lawyers. He’s a man of God, he’s a man of religion.

“He just wants to put the best fights on and pay the fighters what they’re worth and he’s the first promoter in the history of boxing to be like this. And Ben Shalom is a pretty cool guy, too.”

Eubank certainly upset a few big names in the room with his rant on Thursday night and it would bee surprising if this was the end of the spat between him and Frank Warren.

