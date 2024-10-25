Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are expected to go head to head in a rematch next year but with the fight scheduled as early as February, there are concerns from Joshua’s camp that he won’t be prepared enough.

Joshua-Dubois Rematch In Doubt

The rematch is not official yet, but both Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are reportedly interested in a second bout that was being planned for February.

However there are now concerns from Joshua’s corner that ‘AJ’ may not be prepared for a fight that early, having only just taken a brutal knockout from Dubois in September.

DANIEL DUBOIS KOs ANTHONY JOSHUA 😱😱 OH MY. (via @DAZNBoxing)pic.twitter.com/9MnNcGhZ8L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2024

Dubois’ promoter, Frank Warren, has revealed that the IBF Heavyweight champion is still preparing for a potential Joshua rematch in February and if he doesn’t get the rematch then he will fight someone else.

When asked if Joshua vs Dubois was going to happen, Warren replied: “I’d have that in a heartbeat. He’s got it [if he wants it].

“He is the champion and it’ll be done on his terms… Daniel will defend his title in February and if it’s not Joshua then it’ll be against somebody who is ranked in the top five.”

Should Dubois go down a different path to the Joshua rematch, he would still have to fight in a mandatory title defence which he is still hoping to complete in February.

Joshua’s Next Fight

Eddie Hearn also shed some light on the rematch situation at the end of this week and it was made clear by his promoter that Anthony Joshua is going nowhere after his Dubois loss.

“AJ desperately wants revenge but the only issue is timing,” he said. “For the rematch to happen in February, training camp will have to start in a couple of weeks.

“There are always niggles and he had a few so physically it’s just a case of whether AJ is ready to do that.”

🚨 @EddieHearn gives an update on #DuboisJoshua2 and why Anthony Joshua can fight for the IBF title coming off a stoppage loss. Full interview: https://t.co/uU5fGs8NNM pic.twitter.com/xrOOaLGDcQ — Boxing News+ (@BoxingNewsPlus) October 24, 2024

“[Joshua] has told me categorically: ‘I want the rematch.’ But it’s just a case of whether he’s going to be ready for February and that’s something they’re going to have to decide.”

But if he isn’t stepping into the ring for a Dubois rematch, then who would AJ face in his next fight? When Hearn was asked, he provided only the biggest names in the heavyweight division as Joshua looks to revive his career yet again.

“Win or lose, we can fight Fury next summer. But if he wins, AJ fights him for the world title.”

Fury is having a rematch of his own over the winter period, with ‘The Gypsy King’ fighting Oleksandr Usyk in December for the right to be crowned heavyweight champion.