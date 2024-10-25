Boxing News

There Are Fears That Daniel Dubois-Anthony Joshua Rematch In February Could Be Postponed

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joshua Dubois
Joshua Dubois

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are expected to go head to head in a rematch next year but with the fight scheduled as early as February, there are concerns from Joshua’s camp that he won’t be prepared enough.

Joshua-Dubois Rematch In Doubt 

The rematch is not official yet, but both Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are reportedly interested in a second bout that was being planned for February.

However there are now concerns from Joshua’s corner that ‘AJ’ may not be prepared for a fight that early, having only just taken a brutal knockout from Dubois in September.

Dubois’ promoter, Frank Warren, has revealed that the IBF Heavyweight champion is still preparing for a potential Joshua rematch in February and if he doesn’t get the rematch then he will fight someone else. 

When asked if Joshua vs Dubois was going to happen, Warren replied: “I’d have that in a heartbeat. He’s got it [if he wants it].

 “He is the champion and it’ll be done on his terms… Daniel will defend his title in February and if it’s not Joshua then it’ll be against somebody who is ranked in the top five.”

Should Dubois go down a different path to the Joshua rematch, he would still have to fight in a mandatory title defence which he is still hoping to complete in February.

Joshua’s Next Fight 

Eddie Hearn also shed some light on the rematch situation at the end of this week and it was made clear by his promoter that Anthony Joshua is going nowhere after his Dubois loss.

“AJ desperately wants revenge but the only issue is timing,” he said. “For the rematch to happen in February, training camp will have to start in a couple of weeks.

“There are always niggles and he had a few so physically it’s just a case of whether AJ is ready to do that.”

“[Joshua] has told me categorically: ‘I want the rematch.’ But it’s just a case of whether he’s going to be ready for February and that’s something they’re going to have to decide.”

But if he isn’t stepping into the ring for a Dubois rematch, then who would AJ face in his next fight? When Hearn was asked, he provided only the biggest names in the heavyweight division as Joshua looks to revive his career yet again.

“Win or lose, we can fight Fury next summer. But if he wins, AJ fights him for the world title.”

Fury is having a rematch of his own over the winter period, with ‘The Gypsy King’ fighting Oleksandr Usyk in December for the right to be crowned heavyweight champion.  

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Joshua Dubois
Boxing News

LATEST There Are Fears That Daniel Dubois-Anthony Joshua Rematch In February Could Be Postponed

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 25 2024
Tyson Fury Boxing Belts
Boxing News
Tyson Fury Holds An Incredible Knockout Record When It Comes To Rematches
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 24 2024

Tyson Fury’s coach Andy Lee has brought to attention his fighter’s incredible knockout record when it comes to rematches ahead of his revenge bout against Oleksandr Usyk. Fury’s Dangerous Rematch…

audley harrison
Boxing News
Audley Harrison Offers To Train Anthony Joshua For Potential Rematch Against Daniel Dubois
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 17 2024

It has been reported that Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois could meet in the ring again next year and with a rematch planned, former Olympic gold medalist Audley Harrison has…

Ben Whittaker
Boxing News
Ben Whittaker Confirms Right Ankle Sprain As British Boxer Is Detained At Airport In Saudi Arabia
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 15 2024
Frazer clarke
Boxing News
Frazer Clarke To Undergo Jaw Surgery After Fabio Wardley Puts ‘Dent’ In His Head During Early Stoppage
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 14 2024
Tyson Fury Boxing 1
Boxing News
Tyson Fury ‘Knows What He Did Wrong’ Against Oleksandr Usyk And Is More Prepared For The Rematch
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 11 2024
Tyson Fury
Boxing News
Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk 2: Undercard Announced For Heavyweight Rematch In Riyadh
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 09 2024
Arrow to top