Anthony Joshua Given 38% Chance Of Regaining Titles From Usyk

Anthony Joshua has his sights set on regaining his world heavyweight titles, after Oleksandr Usyk snatched them from his grasp last year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The highly anticipated rematch takes place in Jeddah on August 20th, with Joshua desperate for revenge and becoming a three-time heavyweight champion of the world.

Read on to find out what chances ‘AJ’ actually had with the implied probability mathematics, as well as odds on the fight.

Anthony Joshua Chance Of Beating Usyk

You are probably wondering how how you can predict the probability and how you can therefore determine the implied probability of either fighter winning this gigantic heavyweight title clash.

Well, to find out the implied probability, all you need are the bookmakers odds. For example, take Anthony Joshua in this rematch. He is currently priced at around 13/8 with Virgin Bet to win the fight. Simply put that fraction into an online calculator, and it will convert those odds into american odds, decimal odds or implied probability.

So, once you convert Joshua’s 13/8 odds into implied probability, it says 38%. What this means is that Joshua has a 38% chance of winning according to the bookmakers. Take Usyk, he has a 69% implied probability of winning the fight.

Inn essence, what they are saying is that Oleksandr Usyk is 31% more likely to win this rematch for the WBA Super, WBO,and IBF world heavyweight titles. The Ukrainian is the overriding favourite but Joshua will be confident he can upset the odds and regain hi world title belts.

Bet Implied Probability (%) Oleksandr Usyk 69% Anthony Joshua 38% Draw 6%

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Odds

Looking at the bookmakers odds for the fight, it is clear to see who they think is the more likely to walk away from the ring in the Saudi Arabia desert victorious.

Oleksandr Usyk is the current 4/9 betting favourite with Virgin Bet, and will be a similar price with all other bookies. On the other hand, Joshua is the underdog this time around, and can be backed at a price of 13/8 with Virgin Bet.

The price for a draw is a staggering 16/1 with Virgin Bet, but this is highly unlikely as Usyk was a conclusive winning in the first fight, and this time around he will either replicate that or Joshua will come out with all guns blazing and stop the former undisputed cruiserweight king.

Here is a breakdown of the fight odds for Usyk vs Joshua 2:

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 4/9 Anthony Joshua 13/8 Draw 16/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.