Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Fight Odds: Usyk Backed For Win

The highly anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua is set to be announced in the coming days, with both Joshua and Usyk agreeing to a 50/50 purse split. Promotor Eddie Hearn has hinted at the fight being in the middle east in August, but as of yet there hasn’t been a date or venue confirmed.

After the way the first fight went, Usyk is the favourite with the bookies, having won a relatively straight forward unanimous decision the first time the pair met last year. Although the fight hasn’t been officially announced, betting odds are still available, as we will outline in this article.

Read on to find out more about Usyk vs Joshua 2 including a brief preview, fight odds and best bets for the heavyweight dust-up for three of the four world title belts.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Preview

Without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year, as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are set to clash in their rematch bout.

The pair fought back in September 2021, in a fight that was a huge showpiece event at the state of the art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. On that night, the Ukrainian former undisputed cruiserweight champion was punch perfect, not allowing ‘AJ’ to land his big clubbing shots and picked up round after round before winning a unanimous decision.

Joshua was the pre-fight favourite, given his pedigree at world level in the heavyweight division and the fact Usyk is the smaller man and was stepping up to fight arguably the best heavyweight in the world, alongside Tyson Fury.

This fight is a complete contrast. It is now Usyk who is the betting favourite in this rematch, which should get announced officially in the coming days. Supposedly, the pair have agreed to fight and have agreed a purse split, but are still awaiting a confirmed venue and date for the heavyweight showdown.

Joshua has teamed up with legendary trainer Robert Garcia for the rematch, having trained for the last few years at the Sheffield Institute of Sport with Robert McCracken. This change of set up in Team Joshua could well prove to be a masterstroke, with Garcia bringing experience at the highest level and a different style.

In the rematch, if Joshua is to win, he’ll have to go back to the old AJ. The seek and destroy Joshua who walked you down and broke your heart, knocking you out in the process. The Joshua that beat the likes of Dillian Whyte, Alexander Povetkin, Wladimir Klitschko and Charles Martin is the style AJ needs to adopt again if he is to get revenge on Usyk.

Usyk is too smart and his boxing skillset is just too good for Joshua, so if the Watford man is to have any chance of becoming a three-time heavyweight champion of the world, he’ll need to bring back the old dog and put it on Usyk in the rematch.

It promises to be a goliath match-up between two of the best heavyweights in the sport of boxing, so who will walk away victorious in this highly anticipated rematch?

Fight Odds for Usyk vs Joshua 2

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 Anthony Joshua 7/4 Draw 22/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Best Bets and Odds for Heavyweight Showdown

Whether you think that ‘AJ’ will write the wrongs and reclaim his world crowns, or whether you think this could be another routine victory for Usyk, here at SportsLens we have got you covered with what we believe are the best bets for this mammoth heavyweight dust-up.

We think it is highly likely that Joshua will make the necessary changes and will find a way to get the job done in the rematch. At a price of 7/4 with Virgin Bet just to win the fight, we think that is spectacular odds.

If you disagree with us and think Usyk will defeat Joshua for the second time, you can get some fantastic odds on him too. Perhaps you even think Usyk can get the stoppage victory this time against Joshua, which would be a huge statement in the grand scheme of the heavyweight division.

After looking at some of the fight odds more in depth, we have come up with a few bets which we believe are still realistic, but at a far better price for punters to add to their bet slips. Here are some of them:

