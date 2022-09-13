Anthony Joshua Accepts Tyson Fury Fight For December 3rd

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ANTHONY JOSHUA has agreed to fight Tyson Fury on December 3rd in the UK, with the ‘Gypsy King’ yet to respond. Possibly the biggest fight in British boxing history seems to be edging closer and closer as the days pass by.

AJ Accepts Fury Clash

It seems like one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport of boxing could be on the cards before the end of the year.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua look set to do battle on December 3rd, with the former two-time heavyweight champion of the world accepting all of the terms Team Fury put to Team Joshua last week.

Here is what Joshua’s management team, 258MGT, tweeted this morning:

Joshua-Fury update: 258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response. — 258MGT (@258mgt) September 13, 2022

It looks like the prospect of this fight happening is getting serious now. ‘AJ’ himself also retweeted the tweet from his management team, so it looks like everyone on Joshua’s side is ready to go and up for the fight.

The British promotor of Tyson Fury, Frank Warren, also replied to this tweet saying that the contract will be sent over soon and a deal can be struck between Joshua and Fury for this mammoth heavyweight showdown.

Contract will be with you very soon 🥊 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) September 13, 2022

It seems a date has been agreed, as well as a purse split for this mega-fight. All that’s left now to sort is the TV broadcasting rights and finding a venue. Once that is sorted, Fury vs Joshua could actually be on!

Will The Fight Actually Happen?

There is still a lot of speculation that the fight perhaps won’t actually happen for one reason or another.

Boxing fans are sick of hearing Tyson Fury coming out with different statements day after day, saying he is retired, before then calling out Joshua, with a WWE cameo performance thrown in there somewhere too.

However, there is something about these negotiations and the talking that seems deadly serious. Joshua has accepted everything thrown at him, now the ball is in Fury’s court as to whether the fight will go ahead.

Of course, the fight Fury wants is the Oleksandr Usyk fight, for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, but a huge all-British showdown with Joshua is perhaps the next best thing for the heavyweight division before a unification next year, if the ‘Gypsy King’ does indeed overcome ‘AJ’ on December 3rd.

Who knows what will happen between now and the fight, but one thing is for sure, we’re closer than we have ever been for this Joshua vs Fury super-fight.

Early Betting Odds For Fury vs Joshua

Here is a list of Bovada‘s prices for the upcoming fight this weekend:

Moneyline Odds Play Tyson Fury -450 Anthony Joshua +300 Draw +1800

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change