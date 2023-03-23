MLB

Another MLB Player Down As Rhys Hoskins Suffers Non-Contact Injury

Anthony R. Cardenas
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered an apparent knee injury during a spring training game on Thursday morning, and was carted off of the field.

The play happened in the second inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers, when Hoskins went chasing after a ground ball that was rolling into the shallow outfield behind first base. As he turned to field the ball, he collapsed and immediately began clutching at his left knee.

Rhys Hoskins Suffers Non-Contact Injury, Carted Off Of The Field

rsz usatsi 20154167 1024x683 1

There has been no official diagnosis yet, but the non-contact injury didn’t provide much promise for there to be minimal damage.

While the collapse and the subsequent cart ride are certainly concerning, there could be small signs of hope for Hoskins and the Phillies. Apparently, Hoskins was able to do some walking about the clubhouse after leaving the game.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson saw this as an encouraging sign.

“He’s had some knee issues in the past,” Thomson said. “Maybe it was more fear than pain. They said he was walking around in the clubhouse afterward.”

What The Injury Means For Hoskins, Phillies

For the Phillies, any missed time from Hoskins would be detrimental to their 2023 hopes. They are considered a contender for the World Series, currently listed at +1800 and the 8th best odds of any team.

They are already without superstar Bryce Harper until at least the All-Star break as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, and there are other ailments across the roster that could cause the Phillies to stumble out of the gate. They play in arguably the best division in baseball, and getting out to a slow start could spell doom before they even get their best players back in the line up.

For Hoskins, missing extended time would be the most unfortunate. He is on just a one-year deal with Philadelphia, meaning that he’ll be a free agent after 2023 and was entering the all-important contract season.

Hoskins was in line for a sizable pay day, as he was productive last year by hitting 30 home runs and knocking in 79 RBIs while hitting .249. Should he miss extended time, he’ll be joining Edwin Diaz, Jose Altuve, and Adam Wainwright as MLB stars to already have been sidelined before Opening Day.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
