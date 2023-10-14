KSI takes on Tommy Fury on Saturday night sat Manchester Arena in what could be one of the most highly anticipated boxing fights of the year and ahead of the bout, former light-welterweight champion of the world Amir Khan gave his prediction.

Amir Khan Gives KSI vs Tommy Fury Prediction

Amir Khan was once one of the fiercest names in British boxing in his prime, but having tested positive on doping charges in 2022 he decided to retire with a 34-6 professional record in the sport.

Prior to the highly anticipated Tommy Fury vs KSI fight this weekend, Khan gave his predictions for the bout in what he is expecting to be a close match between two hungry fighters.

“I’ve got Fury winning, but I know KSI really well, we did an interview together, but look, the way he’s been looking and the way he’s been knocking people out, throwing them punches well, he’s not a bad fighter, is KSI.

“Fury’s faced good names and knocked him out, but I think with KSI, I think he has a little more than the opponents he’s fought before. No one ever thinks a YouTuber is going to beat a professional fighter.

“Let’s hope that never, ever happens. Being a fighter myself because I think it’s embarrassing for boxing, in that weight division, one punch will always change a fight.”

Fury is currently 2/7 to beat KSI with most bookmakers, but ‘the nightmare’ may be able to cause an upset in what is the biggest fight in his career to date. KSI can be backed at a price of 11/4 to win tonight, but he will certainly have his work cut out for him coming up against Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury.

KSI Vs Tommy Fury – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Tommy Fury

KSI vs Tommy Fury 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO's) | Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KO's)

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST

Approx. 6:30PM EST 🏆 Title: MFB Cruiserweight Title

MFB Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England

Manchester Arena | Manchester, England 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI +250 | Fury -300

