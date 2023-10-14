Boxing News

Amir Khan Predicts Close Fight Between KSI & Tommy Fury But Has TNT Just Edging The Bout

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Amir Khan
Amir Khan

KSI takes on Tommy Fury on Saturday night sat Manchester Arena in what could be one of the most highly anticipated boxing fights of the year and ahead of the bout, former light-welterweight champion of the world Amir Khan gave his prediction.

Amir Khan Gives KSI vs Tommy Fury Prediction

Amir Khan was once one of the fiercest names in British boxing in his prime, but having tested positive on doping charges in 2022 he decided to retire with a 34-6 professional record in the sport.

Prior to the highly anticipated Tommy Fury vs KSI fight this weekend, Khan gave his predictions for the bout in what he is expecting to be a close match between two hungry fighters.

“I’ve got Fury winning, but I know KSI really well, we did an interview together, but look, the way he’s been looking and the way he’s been knocking people out, throwing them punches well, he’s not a bad fighter, is KSI.

“Fury’s faced good names and knocked him out, but I think with KSI, I think he has a little more than the opponents he’s fought before. No one ever thinks a YouTuber is going to beat a professional fighter.

“Let’s hope that never, ever happens. Being a fighter myself because I think it’s embarrassing for boxing, in that weight division, one punch will always change a fight.”

Fury is currently 2/7 to beat KSI with most bookmakers, but ‘the nightmare’ may be able to cause an upset in what is the biggest fight in his career to date. KSI can be backed at a price of 11/4 to win tonight, but he will certainly have his work cut out for him coming up against Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury.

RELATED: KSI Vs Tommy Fury Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

KSI Vs Tommy Fury – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Tommy Fury
  • 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: MFB Cruiserweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI +250 | Fury -300

Other Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
KSI vs Tommy Fury - How Much Will The KSI vs Tommy Fury Winner Make?
Boxing News

LATEST How To Bet On KSI Vs Tommy Fury – Best Minneapolis Boxing Sports Betting Sites

Author image Olly Taliku  •  3min
Amir Khan
Boxing News
Amir Khan Predicts Close Fight Between KSI & Tommy Fury But Has TNT Just Edging The Bout
Author image Olly Taliku  •  57min

KSI takes on Tommy Fury on Saturday night sat Manchester Arena in what could be one of the most highly anticipated boxing fights of the year and ahead of the…

Drake Paul
Boxing News
Drake Bets A Whopping $850,000 On Logan Paul To Defeat Dillon Danis Via Knockout
Author image Cai Parry  •  5h

Rap icon Drake has placed a bet worth a whopping $850,000 on Logan Paul to defeat Dillon Danis via knockout ahead of Saturday night’s Misfits Boxing event. After months of…

KSI vs Tommy Fury
Boxing News
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury – Best Malaysia Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 13 2023
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis 1
Boxing News
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Best Malaysia Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 13 2023
Logan Paul Boxing 1
Boxing News
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Best Singapore Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 13 2023
Logan Paul Net Worth YouTube Earnings Boxing Record Age Height Girlfriend
Boxing News
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Best Canada Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 13 2023
Arrow to top