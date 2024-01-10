Amari Cooper Is “Good To Go” For The Wild Card

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Amari Cooper say he’s good to go for Saturday’s playoff game against the Houston Texans.



Browns WR Amari Cooper (heel) says he’s good to go for Saturday. Said he could’ve played last weekend if he had to. Cooper going back to HOU where last month he set a Browns game receiving record — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 10, 2024

Cooper has missed the past two weeks due to a heel injury. If it was not for the Browns resting their starters in Week 18 then Cooper said he would have played. The Browns played well without their top receiver in Week 17 versus the New York Jets, but the Browns will have to keep up with C.J. Stroud and this high flying Texans offense.

Cooper torched the Texans secondary the last time they played in Week 16 where he set the Browns receiving yards record. The Texans did not have C.J. Stroud in that game so maybe the game will be closer than expected. Ever since Joe Flacco has been under center the Browns offense has been very pass happy. Amari Cooper and David Njoku have benefited greatly. Both have been on their own respectable tears to end the season. Cooper has had a career high in receiving yards in his age 29 season at 1,250.

The Cleveland Browns are 2.5 point road favorites against the Houston Texans according to Ohio sportsbooks.

It’s likley Cooper will not have the exact same stat line because DeMeco Ryans and this defense will look to contain him. Expect some shadow coverage from talented corner back Derek Stingley Jr. This game should be more competitive than the last time these two teams met. Look for the Houston Texans to move the ball more fluidly with Stroud under center than Case Keenum.

The Browns defense is one of the best if not the best defense in the NFL. However, the Brows defense tend to not play as well on the road than at home, so hopefully we get a very good start to Wild Card Weekend.