Chiefs injury report: Chris Jones, Jawaan Taylor are questionable to play on Wednesday

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs picked up their 14th win of the season in Week 16. They are now 14-1 in 2024 and their only loss is to Josh Allen and the Bills. In that win, Kansas City had two important starters suffer injuries. All-Pro DT Chris Jones went down with a calf injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Additionally, starting RT Jawaan Taylor suffered a knee strain in the third quarter. Like Jones, Taylor did not return to the game. Kansas City is in the driver’s seat to have the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs. However, they cannot afford to slip up in either of their final two games. Sources have reported that Chris Jones and Jawaan Taylor are questionable to play on Christmas Day for the Chiefs.

The #Chiefs list star DT Chris Jones and OT Jawaan Taylor as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Steelers. LT DJ Humphries is out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2024



In the second half of their 27-19 win vs. the Texans in Week 16, the Chiefs lost two important starters due to injury. Two-time first-team All-Pro DT Chris Jones suffered a calf injury in the fourth quarter. Jones is in his ninth season with Kansas City and has started all 15 games in 2024. He has (5.0) sacks, 37 combined tackles, 20 QB hits, and nine tackles for loss. If Jones is unable to play on Wednesday, backup DTs Derrick Nnadi and Mike Pennel Jr. will see more time.

As for Jawaan Taylor, he’s listed as questionable to play on Wednesday with a knee injury. Taylor started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and played there for four seasons. Ahead of 2023, Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million deal with Kansas City. In all six of his NFL seasons, Taylor has never missed a game. That streak would end on Wednesday if the 27-year-old is unable to play. Tackle DJ Humphries is out in Week 17 and Taylor is questionable. The Chiefs could be without both of their starting tackles against the Steelers. An unideal situation vs. a tough Pittsburgh defense. We’ll see if Chris Jones and Jawaan Taylor can play on Christmas Day.